Asics running shoe deals are up to 54% off on Amazon — 15 best styles to shop ahead of Prime Day
The most popular Asics running shoes from $53
October Prime Day might still be two weeks away, but Amazon's Asics running shoe sale is already heating up! I've found a bunch of great discounts on some of Asics' most popular shoes — so if you're ready to boost your sneaker game for fall, you've come to the right place.
The most affordable of the bunch are the Asics Gel-Venture 10, which you can grab for just $53. One of the best deals you can score is on the Glideride Max that are currently sporting a 48% discount.
The deals don't end there! Keep scrolling to check out the best fall styles for miles, marathons and more.
Note: Prices can vary depending on the size and color you choose — check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals.
Quick Links
- shop all Asics deals on Amazon
- Asics Gel-Venture 10 (Women's): was $80 now $53
- Asics Gel-Contend 9 (Men's): was $75 now $54
- Asics Versablast 4 Running Shoes (Women's): was $80 now from $69
- Asics Dynablast 5 (Men's): was $99 now from $69
- Asics Glideride Max (Men's): was $170 now from $89
- Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now from $94
- Asics Noosa TRI 16 Running Shoes (Women's): was $135 now from $99
- Asics Gel-Kayano 32 (Men's): was $165 now from $124
- Asics Novablast 5 (Men's): was $160 now from $129
Asics Deals
These shoes are excellent for runs, with a traction pattern designed to support you on outdoor terrain. They also feature Rearfoot GEL to absorb impact and super-soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning.
Read moreRead less▼
The ASICS GEL-Contend 9 is a great all around shoe with a breathable upper that moves with your foot and has extra cushioning to keep things soft underfoot. It’s ideal if you’re new to running or want a budget-friendly shoe that feels supportive for workouts, easy miles or long walks.
Read moreRead less▼
While there's a newer model available, a 54% saving on the Gel Nimbus 26 is an absolute steal. Plenty of lightweight cushioning and a breathable upper make this the perfect shoe for longer miles, in my opinion.
Read moreRead less▼
The Dynablast 5 is a comfy, everyday running and workout shoe that will feel bouncy underfoot thanks to a responsive midsole foam. You may have to have a flick through the different colors available on sale to find your size.
Read moreRead less▼
The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap with 56% off. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors."
Read moreRead less▼
Packed with Amplifoam+ cushioning, the Asics Versablast 4 are built to be both soft and responsive — and are now a steal with this discount. The Cream/Hazy Lilac colorway is gorgeous, too.
Read moreRead less▼
The Gel-Excite 11 are now on sale for a discount, bringing their price under $75. Designed for running and fitness, it brings a higher stack and a super soft and comfortable feel underfoot. The reflective details are also handy if you're working out in low light.
Read moreRead less▼
Asics' affordable series of GT-1000 running shoes are even better with a discount. The 14th iteration of the shoe features a 3D guidance system built in to keep you stable on your feet as you run!
Read moreRead less▼
At 48% off, the Asics Glideride are a steal. These come with GuideSole tech to help you save energy, keeping you going for longer. You also get FF Blast Max cushioning for a lightweight, soft feel.
Read moreRead less▼
The Asics Gel-Cumulus 27 often gets overlooked because of the popularity of the Novablast and Gel-Nimbus lines, but it's usually available for less than those shoes, and it's a comfortable, fairly lightweight daily trainer in its own right. We've tested the newer Gel-Cumulus 28 model, and it's not a major update on the 27, so this deal on the older shoe is much better value.
Read moreRead less▼
Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward, as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot.
Read moreRead less▼
The Asics Noosa TRI 16 is guaranteed to bring a pop of life to your running outfits. The shoe features a curved sole to increase your efficiency while running and packs extra cushioning into the midsole to absorb impact.
Read moreRead less▼
The Fuji Lite 6 is a lightweight trail-running shoe that offers reliable grip and a speedy, responsive ride for your off-road runs. It's also on sale at Asics. For $99, it's a steal.
Read moreRead less▼
The excellent Gel Kayano 32 have been discounted to $124. These running shoes are designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. I love how they're lightweight yet provide excellent cushioning and support. In our Asics Gel-Kayano 32 review, we called the Editor's Choice shoe the most comfortable running shoes ever.
Read moreRead less▼
We voted the Asics Novablast 5 as the best running shoes you can buy right now. They quickly stood out for their balance of comfort, support and fun, making them a pair of shoes you will actually look forward to running in. They're lightweight, durable and have a soft, springy feel underfoot that helps absorb impact while keeping runs enjoyable.
Read moreRead less▼
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.