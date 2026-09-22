IKEA’s clever new storage cabinet doubles up as a bathroom light — and it’s giving luxury hotel vibes

If, like me, you have a compact bathroom, storage space can often be a huge problem. And cramming too many items such as toiletries, towels, and my shower essentials into a tight space quickly made the area feel cluttered and untidy.

On top of that, having a tiny bathroom often means dealing with a lack of natural light, which is why mirrors are a great hack to make a small bathroom look bigger.

And just when I thought I’d have to spend a fortune on an expensive renovation, I came across this smart multi-purpose IKEA cabinet that solved my compact space dilemmas in seconds.

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IKEA’s TREASJÖN Mirror cabinet is a two-door storage solution that also doubles up as a bathroom light.

Not only does this instantly hide unsightly clutter, but it’s perfect for small spaces without looking like an eyesore. Plus, its warm bathroom light gives the room a luxe, cozy ambience.

So if you want a great 2-in-1 bathroom cabinet, here’s why I’ll be picking one up right now.

IKEA TREASJÖN Mirror cabinet w/2 doors & light: $229 at IKEA With dimensions of approximately 30 x 31 x 7 inches, this wall-mounted mirror cabinet is an ideal fit for small bathrooms. It comes with two doors, glass shelves, and an LED light that adds a warm glow to the space. What's more, it will instantly spruce up your room.

Why I love the TREASJÖN Mirror cabinet

IKEA TREASJÖN Mirror cabinet (Image credit: IKEA)

I have a weakness for multi-purpose storage solutions, but they also have to be aesthetically appealing. And for me, this mirror cabinet ticks all the boxes.

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First, its compact size is ideal for mounting in small bathrooms, and the flush mirror does well to enlarge the space. I also like that it comes with two doors (cleverly disguised), making it easier to see and access your bathroom essentials.

Additionally, the three glass shelves inside offer ample storage space to hide and organize your clutter.

Another thing I love is the cabinet's versatility — it comes with an integrated LED light on the top ridge. This is ideal if you lack natural light or even a window, and need extra illumination.

Plus, it saves you the trouble of buying additional bathroom lighting, so it's a win-win.

Perhaps the eye-catching appeal is that its bathroom light makes it look much more expensive than its reasonable $200 price tag — which is a bargain.

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