It's a Sunday night, and the last thing you want to fuss over is what to watch. Especially when the best streaming services switching up their libraries monthly. It's too much to sort through, so don't! Let us do the hard work for you, my guy.

I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight, including an explosive finale for one of this year's buzziest shows, another episode in DC's best TV show in years, and a new romantic comedy from Sharon Horgan of "Bad Sisters" fame.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max, and more to spotlight which new movies and shows are worth your time. So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 20), and where to watch them.

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Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'Lioness' season 3 finale (Paramount+)

Lioness | Season 3 Final Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Spy thriller series

What's it about? Zoe Saldaña stars as CIA operative Joe McNamara, the head of Lioness, a covert program that sends female operatives undercover to take out high-value targets in the war on terror. The agents get close to their marks by infiltrating the lives of the women around them, using those relationships to find a way in before moving in for the kill.

Why you should watch it: This Sunday, "Lioness" wraps up season 3 with an episode dedicated to late producer Rajeev Malhotra, who worked across several of Taylor Sheridan's shows. This season got off to a strong start with viewers, but its Rotten Tomatoes audience score has dipped from 91% down to 78% as we near the finale. I suppose we'll see whether it can stick the landing with an explosive season 3 finale.

Watch "Lioness" season 3 on Paramount+ now

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'Lanterns' s3 episode 6 (HBO)

Lanterns | Episode 3 Preview | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Superhero flick meets old-fashioned buddy action comedy

What's it about? Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre play Green Lanterns from different generations in this eight-episode DC drama, and that age gap creates a fun "kids these days" dynamic between their characters, Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Veteran Lantern Jordan is stuck with mentoring rookie recruit Stewart as the pair investigates a murder in the heartland. But this a superhero show, after all, so any murder mystery worth its salt takes a cosmic turn at some point.

Why you should watch it: I've been living under a rock when it comes to the DC heroes, but between the tour de force of Aaron Pierre and series co-creator Damon Lindelof, the mind behind HBO's incredible "Watchmen" show, and the heavy praise my coworkers have been giving it, I'm taking the plunge and binging all of "Lanterns" this week.

Watch "Lanterns" season 3 on HBO now

'Youth' (HBO Max)

Youth | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic comedy

What it's about? Showrunner Sharon Horgan stars as Alex, a 50-year-old London literary agent and divorcee searching for sex and romance when she's not juggling caring for her sicks parents and raising her grown son, played by Aran Murphy, the real-life son of Cillian Murphy. The cast also includes Sharlene Whyte, Rupert Friend and Robbie Gee.

Why you should watch it: Horgan is the comedic force behind "Pulling," "Catastrophe" and "Bad Sisters," and everything I've seen from her has sent me into fits of laughter. She writes charming stories about charmingly messy characters, and I'm confident "Youth" will be no different.

Watch the first two episodes of "Youth" on HBO Max now (new episodes every Sunday through the beginning of November)

Your streaming guide: Sunday, Sept 20

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Cold as Balls" (Kevin Hart's riff on Hot Ones)

Stop! That! Train! (2026)

PARAMOUNT+

Lioness season 3 finale

HBO MAX

Lanterns season 3 episode 6

Youth, two-episode premiere (a mid-life crisis comedy from Sharon Horgan of Bad Sisters fame)

President Curtis season 1 episode 9 at 11:30 p.m. ET (episodes added to HBO Max the next day)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9H (Cartoon Network)

PEACOCK

Saturday Night Live UK (Jamie Demetriou hosts; Royal Blood performs)

Sunday Night Baseball season 37 finale

The Hooters Murders: Deadly Shift (Oxygen)

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