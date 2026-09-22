One of the best modern thrillers is streaming free on Kanopy: Watch 'Crawl' now before the sequel gets here

Most movies don't need sequels, but two I was genuinely excited to see get confirmed release dates were "Heart Eyes 2" from Dropout's resident seagull impersonator Josh Ruben and "Crawl 2," a follow-up to one of the best survival thrillers I've seen in decades. Now that it's streaming free on Kanopy, I'm shouting from the rooftops about why "Crawl" deserves a spot on your watchlist.

The premise is simple but terrifying: During a Category 5 hurricane, a pro swimmer goes back to her childhood home in Florida and finds her father injured, trapped, and surrounded by gators as the floodwaters rise. Like "The Bay" before it, this movie's setting is what really had me hooked. I grew up in Hurricane Alley, and I've seen first-hand how devastating a Category 5 storm can be. Throw a few apex predators into the mix, and I know I'd be gator giblets.

Kaya Scodelario, who you may know for her razor-sharp turn as Susie Glass in Guy Ritchie’s "The Gentlemen" on Netflix, brings a stoic determination to the lead role, and her strained relationship with her dad (Barry Pepper) adds some interesting wrinkles. Their one-on-ones are so heartfelt it almost makes you forget about the monsters lurking below.

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With a highly anticipated sequel slated for next year, now is the perfect time to catch the original — especially with it streaming free on Kanopy. All you need is a library card or university log-in to access over 30,000 movies and shows for free. Still not convinced? Here is why this claustrophobic thriller deserves a spot at the top of your watchlist tonight.

What is 'Crawl' about?

Crawl (2019) – Official Trailer – Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

When a Category 5 hurricane hits her hometown and calls to her estranged dad go unanswered, Haley (Scodelario) heads back to his condo to check on him, but the only one there is their dog Sugar. Against the advice of state troopers, she sets out deeper into the storm to search for him at her childhood home, where she finds him mauled but alive in the crawl space under the house.

Alligators skulk the rising floodwaters, turning the confined space into a deadly trap where Haley will need to rely on her swimming skills to have any hope of getting them out alive. The alligators are a constant threat, hidden beneath the surface, but the real tension comes from never knowing when they'll strike. And even if they managed to escape the crawlspace, the flooded streets outside are just as dangerous. She risks everything to save her family, even with threats closing in on all sides.

Stream 'Crawl' for free on Kanopy

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Just because a movie is good enough to get a sequel isn't a sure sign of quality, but "Crawl" boasts an impressive 84% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Decider's John Serba called it "ridiculous but effective," "just tense and plausible enough to invoke the demon of claustrophobia and our primordial fear of being munched and digested to death." "Strap in for Jaws-meets-Twister-meets-Snakes on a Plane," wrote Roe McDermott of Hot Press, which I think captures its schlocky horror vibes perfectly.

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It's not a perfect movie by any means. The CGI alligators look a little rough on close-up shots, but the producers were smart to set it in a dark crawlspace, where it's easier to sell the illusion. I was seriously impressed by the mix of practical and special effects in some of the wider shots of the outside of the home, where the rain and wind beating down look uncannily realistic and add a frenetic sense of terror to the film's third act.

It also helps that the father-daughter story at the center of "Crawl" is genuinely moving, hitting all the big emotional beats even when an alligator looking for a bite occasionally interrupts their heart-to-hearts. "Crawl" will keep you on the edge of your seat from the moment the action kicks off, and I can't wait for the sequel — which will bring gator-infested waters to a storm-ravaged New York City.

Watch "Crawl" on Kanopy now

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