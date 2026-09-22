7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more — including ‘Backrooms, ' Toy Story 5' and an action-thriller film ‘John Wick’ fans will love (Sept. 22-28)

After a light slate of new movies across the best streaming services last week, the next seven days are anything but barren. Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+ and Paramount+ are all dropping fresh films for subscribers to enjoy.

There’s particularly strong variety this week; families will no doubt swarm to watch “Toy Story 5” on Disney+, while Halloween season is in the air, making the “Backrooms’” HBO Max debut very well-timed. Oh, and if you want some laughs, Prime Video has a new rom-com based on a popular book, and Paramount+ is adding the final “Jackass” movie to its library.

With so much choice, you could spend the week trying to pick out the most noteworthy new arrivals instead of actually watching movies. That’s why I’ve done the legwork for you and found out the top new movies on streaming. We also have a guide to the best new TV shows this week.

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‘The Magic Faraway Tree’ (PVOD)

The Magic Faraway Tree | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

Based on Enid Blyton’s beloved children’s books, “The Magic Faraway Tree” is a great watch for the little ‘uns (or big kids who grew up with the books, like yours truly). It’s a simple but charming fantasy adventure, stuffed with kooky characters and bright colors. While it doesn’t have the all-ages appeal of some family movies, it’ll delight young viewers. So if you want a little peace this week, it might just be well worth the rental cost.

After becoming fed up with the technology-dependent society around them and their young kids' addiction to screens, a husband and wife (Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy) move their family to a remote farmhouse. Once there, the Thompson children (Delilah Bennett-Cardy, Phoenix Laroche and Billie Gadsdon) discover a magical tree inhabited by all sorts of eccentric characters. The tree can also transport them to all manner of whimsical lands, and soon a grand adventure begins.

Watch on Apple TV (buy/rent) starting September 22

‘Lifehack’ (Netflix)

LIFEHACK (2026) | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

Once the holder of a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, “Lifehack” has now dropped to a still-strong 95%, which may be enough to convince you to give this screenlife thriller a watch on Netflix. What is a screenlife movie? It’s a film that takes place within a computer screen; think similar to popular thrillers like “Missing” or “Searching,” combining exciting moments with technology in a way that can really pull you into the flick.

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“Lifehack” sees a foursome of tech-savvy hackers attempt to steal cryptocurrency from a billionaire (Charlie Creed-Miles). When the mogul’s daughter (Jessica Reynolds) catches them in the act, it seems the game is up. However, she instead blackmails them into assisting in an even larger heist to steal her father’s entire fortune. It’s a tech-focused thriller with a social message exploring the class divide and “eat the rich” movement.

Watch on Netflix starting September 23

‘The Love Hypothesis’ (Prime Video)

The Love Hypothesis - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video seems to be all about the romance lately. The streamer already dropped originals “The Last Sunrise” and You + Me — Against the World” in recent weeks, and its next original is a romantic comedy based on a best-selling novel. Adapted from Ali Hazelwood’s beach read of the same name, it stars Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman, and even before reviews have dropped, I’m willing to hypothesize that it’ll be the new No. 1.

Olive (Reinhart) is a gifted PhD student who, in an effort to prove to her best friend (Rachel Marsh) that she’s over her crush (Nicholas Duvernay), kisses a professor, Adam (Tom Bateman). This spirals into a whole fake relationship, with rules and boundaries set in advance. But you know how these things go in rom-coms! Before long, the pair’s pretend romance blossoms into the real thing, putting their stance on love to the test.

Watch on Prime Video September 23

‘Toy Story 5’ (Disney+)

Toy Story 5 | Official Trailer | In Theaters June 19 - YouTube Watch On

I’ll hold my hands up and admit I was wrong about “Toy Story 5.” I felt we definitely didn’t need another “Toy Story” movie, and went into this fifth entry with a large degree of skepticism. The lesson is to never bet against Pixar. The animation powerhouse delivers once again with a family movie bursting with adventure, clever comedy and lovable characters. Not to mention perhaps the franchise’s most emotionally resonant moment yet.

In “Toy Story 5,” it’s “toys vs. tech” as Bonnie (Scarlett Spears) is gifted a tablet device, Lilypad (Greta Lee), and quickly becomes screen-obsessed. Concerned about the impact this new gadget is having on Bonnie, all your favorite toys, including Jessie, Buzz (Tim Allen) and Woody (Tom Hanks), team up to save playtime. Along the way, Jessie is also forced to face her past and accept that letting go is part of life. It’s delightful.

Watch on Disney+ starting September 23

‘Jackass: Best and Last’ (Paramount+)

jackass: best and last | Official Trailer (2026 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

All good things must come to an end, and after spending the last 25 years performing painful stunts for our amusement, Johnny Knoxville and the Jackass crew called it quits over the summer with one final big-screen outing. “Jackass: Best and Last” is half-correct; it does appear to be the last “Jackass” movie, but I doubt you’ll find many fans labeling it the best.

There’s all the usual gross-out fun watching the likes of Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius and Wee Man put their bodies, and dignity, on the line in the name of entertainment. But “Best and Last” is more of a DVD extra than a grand finale. It’s half new stunts and half clip show, recycling scenes from previous “Jackass” movies. The juvenile humor remains intact, but the new bits lack energy and scale. It’s one for the fans only.

Watch on Paramount+ starting September 24

‘Backrooms’ (HBO Max)

Backrooms | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Viral horror, “Backrooms,” is rooted in a series of online clips that explore liminal spaces, turning ordinary objects and rooms into the stuff of nightmares. Unlike many other scary movies that spook viewers with otherworldly creatures, “Backrooms” is effective because the horror is closer to home. Plus, it packs some of the best production design you’ll see in a movie in 2026.

Chiwetel Ejiofor plays the troubled owner of a furniture showroom. When he discovers a mysterious portal in the store’s basement, he is transported to an endless series of rooms that connect in seemingly impossible ways. Heavy on intense atmosphere and effectively using found-footage style, “Backrooms” has grossed more than $400 million worldwide, making it one of 2026’s most popular horror flicks and likely the start of a new franchise.

Watch on HBO Max starting September 25

‘The Furious’ (Starz)

The Furious (2026) Official Trailer - Xie Miao, Joe Taslim - YouTube Watch On

Fans of “The Raid” and the “John Wick” franchises need to have “The Furious” on their streaming radar. It’s narratively slight, but boasts some of the most impressively crafted action scenes of the year. Just when you think it hits a peak, it reaches a new level, particularly in its lengthy finale, which incorporates some stunning combat choreography. It’s a wild ride.

Wang Wei (Xie Miao) is a mute handyman on the warpath when criminals kidnap his young daughter. Determined to find her and make those responsible pay, he teams up with an investigative journalist (Joe Taslim), who is also searching for his missing wife. The two unearth a deeper conspiracy and attempt to dismantle the organisation. Rated 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s a thrilling ride that action movie fans must watch.

Watch on Starz starting September 26

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