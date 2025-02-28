How to watch 'The Bay' season 5 online – stream the British crime drama from anywhere

Having last graced our screens in 2023, "The Bay" is back. Set in Morecambe, the fifth season of the crime drama sees DS Jenn Townsend thrust back into work following the death of her father, supporting a family of a young student found dead by the docks. Here's how to watch “The Bay" season 5 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'The Bay' season 5 live streams, TV channel "'The Bay" season 5 is streaming now in the United States; premieres March 2 at 9 p.m. GMT in the U.K.

• U.S. (Out now) — Britbox (7-day trial)

• U.K. (Mar. 2) — ITVX (free)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

This time around, DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason) finds herself taking care of the family of a student who has been found dead in Morecambe, despite having just come back to work after her own father's death.

When 23-year-old university student Hannah is found dead on the edge of the docks, Morecambe’s MIU team spring into action. Jenn, who is returning to work following the death of her father, pushes aside her own grief to crack the case.

Fans in the U.S. can watch "The Bay" season 5 now. The new episodes drop in the U.K. on Sunday, March 2. Read on and we'll tell you how you can stream "The Bay" S5 from anywhere.

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

Watch 'The Bay' season 5 for free in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Bay Series 5" begins on Sunday, March 2 at 9 p.m. in the U.K. and episodes will air weekly in the same slot for six weeks. All episodes will also be available to stream live and on demand on ITVX for free. You can also catch up on the first four seasons. You'll need a valid TV license to stream content live. Outside of the U.K. when it's on? Use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent ITVX from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.

Watch 'The Bay' season 5 from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of the best VPNs, "The Bay" season 5 (2025) should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and stream "The Bay" series 5 for free.

Watch "The Bay" season 5 around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch "The Bay" season 5 online in the U.S.

Episodes of "The Bay" season 5 are streaming now on Britbox (7-day free trial)in the U.S.

A subscription to Britbox costs $8.99 a month after the free trial ends.

Brits traveling in the U.S. could look in to using a VPN to stream for free, just as they would back home.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Where to watch "The Bay" S5 online in Australia

You can use Britbox to watch "The Bay" series 5 down under. It costs AU$9.99 per month, with a seven day free trial.

Remember, if you’re traveling and geo-blocking won’t let you connect to the streaming platforms you use back home, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch "The Bay" season 5 online, no matter where you are.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch "The Bay" season 5 online in Canada

Britbox is also streaming "The Bay" in Canada.

Brit abroad in Canada? Signing up to NordVPN (save 70%) will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

"The Bay" season 5 cast

Daniel Ryan as DI Anthony 'Tony' Manning

as DI Anthony 'Tony' Manning Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend

as DS Jenn Townsend Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson

as DS Karen Hobson Andrew Dowbiggin as DS James Clarke.

Where is "The Bay" season 5 filmed? Morecambe, England. British viewers may recognise Morecambe Police Station, as well as the cafes, iconic promenade and expansive sands. You can also see Grange Over Sands Lido – historic Art Deco swimming baths – in earlier episodes of "The Bay".

More from Tom's Guide