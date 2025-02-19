How to watch 'Temptation Island' Spain online – stream 'La isla de las tentaciones' from anywhere

The Spanish incarnation of dating show "Temptation Island" – or "La isla de las tentaciones" in Spanish – has taken the internet by storm with an outburst from one contestant spawning hundreds of "¡Montoya, por favor!" memes based off a viral clip.

Seen the snippet and want to see the whole show? Here's how you can catch "Temptation Island" Spain from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Temptation Island' Spain season 8 streaming info, TV channel Season 8 of Temptation Island Spain started on January 6 and is currently airing with new episodes on Mondays and Wednesdays. All episodes so far are available to stream on demand.

• FREE STREAM — Mitele (Spain)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

"Temptation Island" is a reality dating show in the vein of "Love Island" and "Too Hot To Handle" – send a group of young singles (or couples) to an island destination and set them a challenge. In "Temptation Island" the challenge is just that, temptation.

Couples are sent to a tropical island where they will live in separate villas, joined by tempting singles, to test their relationship. The exciting part? Each week, the contestants are shown footage of what their partner has been up to during often dramatic bonfires.

The format started in the U.S. but has spread all over the world, and it was a bonfire scene in the Spanish series ("La isla de las tentaciones") that recently took the internet by storm. Contestant Montoya was shown live footage of his girlfriend Ana getting intimate with another man, and had a fairly dramatic meltdown in response, culminating in him running along the beach as the host cries "¡Montoya, por favor!". You don't even have to speak Spanish to know it's iconic.

If you got hooked by that wild clip, you might want to watch the whole show to see how we got to that moment, and what the fall out has been. But can you watch "Temptation Island" Spain around the world? And is it free? We've got all the answers below.

Watch 'Temptation Island' Spain for free in Spain

Spanish viewers can watch "Temptation Island"/"La isla de las tentaciones" on Telecinco on TV and streaming service Mitele.

Mitele is completely FREE to watch, and you can stream all episodes live and on-demand, but it is geo-restricted to viewers within Spain.

Not at home right now? Don't worry, Spaniards abroad can use a VPN to watch "Temptation Island" from anywhere. Our favorite is NordVPN – more details and a great discount just below...

Watch 'Temptation Island' Spain from anywhere

"Temptation Island" Spain is only being shown in Spain, but that doesn't mean that you have to miss it if you're traveling abroad.

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Temptation Island" should be available to Spaniards no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself, which means you can access all your usual streaming services. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market, and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view a Spanish service, you'd select Spain from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Mitele and stream "Temptation Island" Spain for free just like you would at home.

Can I watch 'Temptation Island' around the world?

Can you watch 'Temptation Island' Spain in the U.S.?

Unfortunately, you can't currently watch 'Temptation Island' Spain in the U.S. Even though the format was created in the U.S. by Fox, the Spanish version only streams in Spain.

Want to watch the U.S. edition of the show? You'll find all five seasons of "Temptation Island" on Peacock.

However, Spanish fans travelling in the U.S. can use a VPN to stream "La isla de las tentaciones" episodes completely free just as they would back home. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch 'Temptation Island' Spain in the U.K.?

Unfortunately not, "Temptation Island" Spain is not shown in the U.K.

But, if you're a Spaniard visiting the U.K., you can use a VPN like NordVPN to unlock Mitele and watch episodes of the show from wherever you are.

And if you need a "Temptation Island" fix, five seasons of the U.S. series are on Discovery+.

Can you watch 'Temptation Island' Spain in Australia?

Sadly, it's the same story in Australia, where there isn't a streaming home for "Temptation Island" Spain, though the U.S. version is free on 7plus, and there was an Australian version back in the early 2000s.

Remember, though: Spanish viewers visiting Oz can use a VPN like NordVPN to unlock Mitele and watch episodes of the show from wherever they are.

Can you watch 'Temptation Island' Spain in Canada?

Sadly, no streaming service is showing "Temptation Island" Spain in Canada.

Spaniard abroad in Canada? Signing up to NordVPN will allow you to access Mitele from overseas, so you can watch all episodes of the show from anywhere.

Can you watch 'Temptation Island' Spain in New Zealand?

It's a similar story in New Zealand, where there isn't a streaming home for "Temptation Island" Spain and Montoya's antics.

However, Spaniards can use a VPN to stream the show for free on Mitele from anywhere in the world.

All you need to know about "Temptation Island" Spain

"Temptation Island" Spain season 8 couples

Alvaro and Alba

Eros and Bayan

Fran and Ana

Gerardo and Alba

Joel and Andrea

Montoya and Ana

Tadeo and Sthefany

Where is "Temptation Island" Spain filmed? Season 8 of "Temptation Island"/"La isla de las tentaciones" was filmed in the Dominican Republic in September 2024.

How many episodes of "Temptation Island" Spain season 8 are there? There have been 10 episodes of "Temptation Island" Spain so far, with episode 11 set to air this Wednesday (Feb. 19). In previous seasons there have been up to 14 episodes, plus a reunion episode.

Who is Montoya? Jose Carlos Montoya, known as just 'Montoya', is a contestant on "La isla de las tentaciones" who become a viral sensation after his reaction to seeing his girlfriend Ana cheat on him in the villa. The iconic line/meme "¡Montoya, por favor!" is what host Sandra Barneda shouted at Montoya as he tried to run away down the beach in distress.

