How to watch 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' season 18 online — stream the cult sitcom from anywhere

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" just cannot be stopped, with an 18th season now hitting our screens as the gang return for more darkly comic misadventures.

Below is our guide to how to watch "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18 from anywhere — live or on demand — including how to tune in with a VPN.

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' S18 release date and time "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18 premieres with a two-episode drop on Monday, August 17, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

• WATCH LIVE — FX live via YouTube TV

• U.S. — Stream on Hulu from August 18

• Global — Stream on Disney+ from August 18

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Things are going to get wilder than ever in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18 as Frank prepares to get married, Dee and Dennis try to claim a big inheritance, and the whole gang gets tested for ADHD.

And that's just what we know so far! There are 10 fresh episodes to dive into, and given the show has recently celebrated its 21st birthday, we know that Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton & Co. will always look to raise the bar higher and higher when it comes to the group's madcap schemes.

The Paddy's Pub crew occupy cult status in the sitcom world, with each season scanning darker than the previous. Expect that to continue.

If you're ready to see what the gang are up to next, check out the following information regarding how to watch "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18 with live viewing and streaming options available.

How to watch 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' S18 for FREE

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18 is available to watch live and free, at least in part, even if you don't have cable.

You can watch the series via YouTube TV or Fubo which both have free trials and carry the FX and FXX channel.

Remember, you'll need a VPN to watch if you're not in the U.S. right now. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' S18 from anywhere

Traveling when "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18 airs? A VPN, or virtual private network, can make your device appear to be back in your home country so you can log in to the streaming services you already pay for while you’re away.

We’ve tested all the major options, and NordVPN remains one of the best VPN services right now. It’s fast, easy to use, and works across phones, laptops, tablets, streaming sticks, and smart TVs. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with very little risk.

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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18 from anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to Hulu and watch "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18 as normal.

Watch 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' S18 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18 airs on the TV channels FX and FXX. It premieres on Monday, August 17, at 9 p.m. ET, with a two-episode drop. Further episodes release weekly until the finale on October 12.

You can stream FX and FXX live through services such as Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, with Sling Blue carrying the channels in select markets.

But, what if you miss the live broadcast? The series lands on Hulu and will be available for on-demand streaming a day immediately after the linear broadcast.

If you're outside the U.S. when the show airs, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual services while traveling.

Watch 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' S18 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, you can stream "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18 on Disney+ from August 18.

The cheapest subscription plan starts at CA$8.99/month.

Travelers from the U.S. visiting Canada can also use a VPN to access their home subscriptions.

How to watch 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' S18 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can stream "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18 on Disney+ in the U.K. from Tuesday, August 18.

Prices start at £5.99/month in the U.K..

NordVPN can help you sign in to Disney+ if you're outside Blighty at the moment.

How to watch 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' S18 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It is the same process in Australia, with "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18 set to stream on-demand on Disney+ from August 18.

Disney+ starts at AU$9.99/month in Australia.

If you're traveling and already subscribe to a service carrying the show in your home region, a VPN like NordVPN is the easiest way to keep watching without disruption.

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' S18 - cast

Rob McElhenney as Mac

as Mac Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly

as Charlie Kelly Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds

as Dennis Reynolds Kaitlin Olson as Deandra "Sweet Dee" Reynolds

as Deandra "Sweet Dee" Reynolds Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds

as Frank Reynolds Mary Elizabeth Ellis as The Waitress

as The Waitress David Hornsby as Rickety Cricket

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' S18 - trailer

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 18 Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' S18 - episode guide

Episode 1 - Frank Marries a Corpse: The guys help Frank with his cold feet ahead of his wedding to Sam. Dee tries to scare Sam off the nuptials with testimonies from The Waitress, Artemis, and Snail.

The guys help Frank with his cold feet ahead of his wedding to Sam. Dee tries to scare Sam off the nuptials with testimonies from The Waitress, Artemis, and Snail. Episode 2 - Dennis and Dee Don't Get Rich: The Reynolds twins push themselves to the limit to secure Sam's transfer of wealth. Charlie and Frank plan a proper memorial for Bonnie during the annual Mummers Parade.

The Reynolds twins push themselves to the limit to secure Sam's transfer of wealth. Charlie and Frank plan a proper memorial for Bonnie during the annual Mummers Parade. Episode 3 - The Gang Gets Tested: Dennis and Dee are diagnosed with ADHD, and even more shocking: Mac isn't. They go back to school for a do-over now that they understand their brains more better.

Dennis and Dee are diagnosed with ADHD, and even more shocking: Mac isn't. They go back to school for a do-over now that they understand their brains more better. Episode 4 - A Virtual Insanity: The Gang's RV breaks down en route to a Jamiroquai concert, leaving them to fend for themselves in a dangerous wasteland of junkies and street people.

The Gang's RV breaks down en route to a Jamiroquai concert, leaving them to fend for themselves in a dangerous wasteland of junkies and street people. Episode 5 - The Gang Goes to the Ren Faire: Mac, Dennis, and Dee strive to conquest their way onto the Quilt of Legends at the local Renaissance Faire. Charlie discovers a love of luting while Frank tries to acquire the faire from old foes.

Mac, Dennis, and Dee strive to conquest their way onto the Quilt of Legends at the local Renaissance Faire. Charlie discovers a love of luting while Frank tries to acquire the faire from old foes. Episode 6: Title and synopsis TBC

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Title and synopsis TBC Episode 8: Title and synopsis TBC

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Title and synopsis TBC Episode 10: Title and synopsis TBC

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