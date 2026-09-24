Early Prime Day Amazon device deals — 13 deals you can shop now with up to 65% off Fire TV, Ring Doorbells, Blink and more

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — AKA October Prime Day — is on the way. But you don't need to wait for October, as Amazon is already offering early deals on its smart devices.

Right now you can get up to 65% off Fire Tablets, Ring video doorbells and more. It's the perfect time for a cheap and easy refresh. I'm predicting prices won't get much cheaper than they are now on Prime Day proper (although I'd be happy to be proven wrong, of course.)

There are tons of Alexa deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see my favorites! For more, see our Amazon promo codes coverage.

Smart home

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12 at Amazon We all have electronic devices in our house that aren't smart. However, if they plug into the wall, they can get smart features thanks to this Amazon Smart Plug. It's a great way to turn your old lamps and other basic devices into smart ones — all with Alexa support. Read more Read less ▼

Fire TV Deals

Amazon Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro: was $34 now $24 at Amazon This Fire TV remote has Alexa built in, letting you search, launch apps, and control playback by voice. Backlit buttons make night viewing easier, while the remote finder and custom shortcut keys add convenience when things go missing. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Insignia 50" F50 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $179 at Amazon This 50-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support. Read more Read less ▼

Blink deals

Save 56% Blink Video Doorbell: was $59 now $26 at Amazon Two years of battery life on three AA batteries is a genuinely impressive feat for a video doorbell, and that's before you factor in the HD video, night vision, and two-way audio through the app. Wired or wireless, setup takes minutes, and it works straight out of the box with Alexa. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Deals

Save 61% Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $39 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Indoor Cam Plus: was $59 now $29 at Amazon On sale for $29, the all-new Ring Indoor Cam Plus is a great addition to the Ring ecosystem. It pumps out sharp video, even in low light, offers versatile placement options and is super easy to set up. Read more Read less ▼

Save 60% Ring Battery Doorbell (2-pack): was $199 now $79 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Solar: was $209 now $119 at Amazon This Ring camera offers protection for your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. This one comes bundled with a solar panel, so you can set it up and charge it with the power of the sun. Read more Read less ▼

Fire Tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $109 now $54 at Amazon The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet has 32GB of storage, comes with a free rubber case for protection and a free year of Amazon's Kids+ subscription service. These slates are great for small kids (ages 3-8) because they're simple, durable, and cheap, especially while they're half off! Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% Amazon Fire HD 10 (4GB version): was $154 now $72 at Amazon Amazon's large-screen, affordable tablet comes with 4GB RAM to handle browsing the web, watching videos and playing games. With 50% off, it's an easy way to get access to your favorite content in a portable package. Read more Read less ▼