Early Prime Day Amazon device deals — 13 deals you can shop now with up to 65% off Fire TV, Ring Doorbells, Blink and more
Score Amazon Prime Day device deals early
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — AKA October Prime Day — is on the way. But you don't need to wait for October, as Amazon is already offering early deals on its smart devices.
Right now you can get up to 65% off Fire Tablets, Ring video doorbells and more. It's the perfect time for a cheap and easy refresh. I'm predicting prices won't get much cheaper than they are now on Prime Day proper (although I'd be happy to be proven wrong, of course.)
There are tons of Alexa deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see my favorites! For more, see our Amazon promo codes coverage.
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- Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12
- Blink Video Doorbell: was $59 now $26
- Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $39
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $109 now $54
- Battery Doorbell 2K + Indoor Cam Plus: was $159 now $59
- Insignia 50" F50 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $179
- Toshiba 65" G700 Series ArtVision 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $1,999 now $1,099
Smart home
We all have electronic devices in our house that aren't smart. However, if they plug into the wall, they can get smart features thanks to this Amazon Smart Plug. It's a great way to turn your old lamps and other basic devices into smart ones — all with Alexa support.
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Fire TV Deals
This Fire TV remote has Alexa built in, letting you search, launch apps, and control playback by voice. Backlit buttons make night viewing easier, while the remote finder and custom shortcut keys add convenience when things go missing.
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This 50-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
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With a massive $900 discount, this Toshiba 4K TV is a tempting buy. We haven't reviewed this one yet, but you do get an anti-glare display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a slim 1.2-inch thick design and vibrant QLED colors.
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Blink deals
Two years of battery life on three AA batteries is a genuinely impressive feat for a video doorbell, and that's before you factor in the HD video, night vision, and two-way audio through the app. Wired or wireless, setup takes minutes, and it works straight out of the box with Alexa.
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The Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ is our new winner for the best video doorbell on a budget. You get sharp 2K video and incredible battery life that lasts up to 22 months. Right now you can get it for 55% off — that means this deal is pretty much a no-brainer.
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Ring Deals
The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk.
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On sale for $29, the all-new Ring Indoor Cam Plus is a great addition to the Ring ecosystem. It pumps out sharp video, even in low light, offers versatile placement options and is super easy to set up.
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This is an affordable way to monitor both your porch and the inside of your home. You get a Ring Video Doorbell Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk — and a Ring Indoor Cam Plus with 2K video and super-easy setup.
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The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells.
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This Ring camera offers protection for your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. This one comes bundled with a solar panel, so you can set it up and charge it with the power of the sun.
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Fire Tablet deals
The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet has 32GB of storage, comes with a free rubber case for protection and a free year of Amazon's Kids+ subscription service. These slates are great for small kids (ages 3-8) because they're simple, durable, and cheap, especially while they're half off!
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Amazon's large-screen, affordable tablet comes with 4GB RAM to handle browsing the web, watching videos and playing games. With 50% off, it's an easy way to get access to your favorite content in a portable package.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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