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Over the years, I’ve had pretty much every major streaming device plugged into the back of my TV. I’ve gone through phases with Roku, relied on Google's TV Streamer, and tried out Apple TV.

Yet whenever anyone asks me what they should actually buy for their living room, I always find myself pointing them toward the Amazon Fire TV Stick. They're cheap, remarkably reliable, and they just work.

So when Amazon announced a hardware refresh and immediately knocked 50% off the Fire TV Stick 4K for Prime Day, it jumped straight to the top of my wishlist.

Save 51% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K : was $59 now $29 at Amazon Amazon’s newly overhauled Fire TV Stick 4K drops to $29 for Prime Day. Built on a faster Vega OS, it features a redesigned ergonomic remote with tactile buttons, Wi-Fi 6 support, and direct USB power. It is an affordable, high-performance upgrade for any 4K TV setup.

While under $30 streaming sticks are common, the new Fire TV Stick 4K brings substantial performance changes under the hood and fixes long-standing issues with the remote.

In practical use, menus load faster, and it runs directly off a television USB port without requiring an extra wall plug. The included remote also gets a practical redesign: it is noticeably more ergonomic, adds tactile button indentations for easier navigation in the dark, and includes a customizable shortcut button.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Deciding between Amazon’s streaming devices can be tricky, so check out my Fire TV explainer for a full breakdown. Snagging the latest model for just $29, though, is easily the best value. It costs barely more than the standard HD version while adding Wi-Fi 6, HDR10+, and significantly faster performance.

Amazon is also rolling out upgraded Alexa+ search capabilities, allowing you to ask for specific recommendations right from the home screen.

At $29 down from its usual $59 retail price, this discount applies to a brand-new, overhauled device rather than old stock. If your streaming setup feels slow or outdated, this upgrade is worth making.

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