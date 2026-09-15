Not every Apple TV 4K is getting tvOS 27 — here's how to tell if your box is eligible

Today, a brand-new version of tvOS arrives on Apple TV 4K. It’s good news for folks who own our pick for the best streaming device for Apple users.

Unfortunately, not all of the Apple TV devices out in the wild will be receiving the update. It’s the first time an update to the Apple TV hasn’t been released across every generation of the product.

Here’s what you need to know about tvOS 27 — including what’s new in the latest version.

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Which Apple TV 4K boxes are getting tvOS 27?

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey / Tom's Guide)

The tvOS 27 update is available on Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen) and Apple TV 4K (2nd Gen). The update rolled out today and should be available immediately at the time of publishing via the device’s Settings menu. The tvOS 27 update is not available to first-generation Apple TV 4K boxes, perhaps due to its older hardware.

If you’re not sure which version of the Apple TV 4K you own, there’s a simple way to tell. From the home screen of the Apple TV 4K interface, navigate to Settings, then select General and About. The model numbers for each generation are as follows:

Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen with Ethernet): A2843

A2843 Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen): A2737

A2737 Apple TV 4K: (2nd Gen): A2169

A2169 Apple TV 4K (1st Gen): A1842

It’s worth noting that you can also cross-reference these model numbers with the label on the bottom of your physical device. Non-4K Apple TV models aren’t eligible for the latest version of tvOS.

What’s new in tvOS 27

(Image credit: Apple)

The latest software update to Apple’s 4K streaming device brings quality-of-life changes to the user interface and, according to Apple, improved performance. This includes an updated Control Center, faster app-launch speeds and quicker AirPlay connections. Another nifty new feature is the ability to adjust text size across the entire platform.

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The biggest software changes, however, concern the Apple Music and Apple Podcasts app. Apple Music now supports Hi-Res Lossless audio, and a feature called AutoMix is now available, which enhances the transitions between songs.

Apple’s Podcasts app has been spruced up in an effort to simplify the navigational experience. In addition, video podcasts are now accessible via the Podcasts app.

Is a new Apple TV 4K on the way?

At Apple's latest keynote event, insiders and enthusiasts alike were rather surprised at the lack of an Apple TV 4K announcement. For months, rumors swirled about a new, 4th-generation version of the device that was said to be right around the corner.

Apple Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen, 64GB): $199 at Best Buy The Apple TV 4K streaming box is our top choice for Apple users, and this 3rd-generation model supports tvOS 27, the latest version of the Apple TV software. The A15 Bionic chip allows for blisteringly fast load times, and its support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ makes it a top choice for A/V enthusiasts, too.

For now, the 3rd-generation Apple TV 4K remains the newest (and most capable) version of the powerful streaming device. Unfortunately, like so many devices on the market today, this version of Apple TV 4K has seen recent price hikes, and there's no guarantee that there won't be more price increases in the coming months.

It's possible that the next version of an Apple TV 4K streaming box will fold in many new features that have already found their way into other devices across the Apple ecosystem. Features like Siri AI, for instance, feel destined to land on the brand's dedicated streaming device in the not-so-distant future due to its recent integration in iOS 27.

Until that device is announced, however, the 3rd-generation Apple TV 4K is still the best streaming device for Apple users.

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