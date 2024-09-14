Wolves vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Wolves vs Newcastle live stream will see the winless home team look to claim all three points against a Magpies side that are currently riding their luck — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Wolves vs Newcastle live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Wolves vs Newcastle live stream takes place on Sunday, September 15.

► Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT / 1.30 a.m. AEST (Sept. 16)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere

Wolves have endured a pretty miserable start to the season. A cup victory over newly-promoted Burnley is all the fanbase has had to cheer about following defeat to Arsenal on the opening day, and a 2-6 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea. Even the recent 1-1 draw with Nottm Forest felt frustrating as the ambitious midlands side struggled against one of last season’s relegation battlers.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have experienced arguably the strangest start to the season of any EPL side. The Magpies are unbeaten, with two wins and a draw, and through to the next round of the Carabao Cup. The Toon Army should be on cloud nine and dreaming of a return to the Champions League next year. But in reality, based on performances Newcastle deserved to lose all four games. Ultimately, the final results matter above all else, but Newcastle are flying a little too close to the sun, and at some point (likely soon), they must improve, or they will run out of luck.

The Wolves vs Newcastle live stream is an intriguing matchup, and predicting a winner is a little tough. Surely the Magpies can’t get away with another poor performance? You’ll need to watch the Wolves vs Newcastle live stream to find out what happens in this EPL game.

Plus, make sure you keep up with all the EPL action

Watch Wolves vs Newcastle from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Premier League on your usual subscription?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Premier League on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Wolves vs Newcastle live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Wolves vs Newcastle and watch the game.

Watch Wolves vs Newcastle in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Wolves vs Newcastle live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Wolves vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month ($20 for your first month). The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in selected markets. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Watch Wolves vs Newcastle in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports hosts the Wolves vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Wolves vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Wolves vs Newcastle in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Wolves vs Newcastle live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$225 (that's CAN$18.75 per month)

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Wolves vs Newcastle in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Wolves vs Newcastle game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Wolves vs Newcastle in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Wolves vs Newcastle live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $67.99 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

