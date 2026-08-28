You’re only using 1/3 of your garage door remote — here’s what the extras buttons do
Your garage door remote can do way more than open one door
It is easy to view a three-button garage door remote as an over-engineered clicker with two buttons too many. Consequently, millions of homeowners leave them entirely untouched.
In reality, those extra buttons are unassigned channels waiting to streamline your home access.
Rather than juggling individual remotes for secondary doors, driveway gates, or compatible outdoor lighting systems, a single setup process allows you to consolidate multiple entry points into one pocket-sized device.
Understanding what those extra buttons can do
Think of a three-button garage remote as a master key for your property's access points.
The most immediate upgrade is managing multiple bays: if you have two or three separate doors, assigning one to each button stops you from swapping remotes or blindly mashing buttons on the driveway. But its utility extends past the garage.
Systems from brands like LiftMaster and Chamberlain are built with cross-device compatibility in mind. With the right receiver, those extra buttons can operate automated driveway gates, trigger security lighting, or sync with smart home lighting modules.
Because each button transmits on an independent signal, you have complete control over how your setup functions.
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Program your remote in minutes
Pairing your devices is straightforward, though exact steps vary slightly by manufacturer. Start by climbing up to your main garage motor unit and locating the "Learn" button — it is typically situated on the back or side panel near the hanging antenna wire.
Pressing this Learn button places the unit in pairing mode. Immediately press the unassigned button on your remote. The motor unit will flash its lights or beep to confirm the sync.
Note that while this method works for standard openers, older models may require matching internal manual switches, and smart setups are paired through a mobile app instead.
Repeat this process for any secondary doors or compatible receivers. For specific multi-brand setups, consult your opener's manual or reach out to customer support to confirm your frequency compatibility.
Make your garage remote work harder for you
Instead of letting two-thirds of your clicker sit idle, map out a configuration that streamlines your daily entry.
A practical setup might assign Button 1 to your main garage door, Button 2 to a driveway gate, and Button 3 to your exterior security lights. If you manage a secondary home or vacation property, Button 3 can easily handle that garage door instead.
Taking five minutes to configure those extra channels turns a basic piece of plastic into a consolidated remote that cuts clutter from your visor and key ring.
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Kaycee is Tom's Guide's How-To Editor, known for tutorials that get straight to what works. She writes across phones, homes, TVs and everything in between — because life doesn't stick to categories and neither should good advice. She's spent years in content creation doing one thing really well: making complicated things click. Kaycee is also an award-winning poet and co-editor at Fox and Star Books.
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