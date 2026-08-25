I sprinkled baking soda around the base of my toilet — here's why you should too

The floor seam around the porcelain toilet base is ground zero for the most stubborn bathroom smells. Everyday use inevitably leads to fine urine splashes, drips, and condensation running down the sides of the fixture into the tight crevice where the toilet meets the flooring.

Standard mopping often pushes dampness deeper into these unsealed gaps, leaving behind concentrated uric acid crystals and bacteria that release a stale odor every time the room gets humid.

Artificial air fresheners merely mask these trapped odors with perfume without breaking down the floor-level buildup. Applying dry baking soda along the base provides a direct solution, drawing out trapped moisture and chemically neutralizing the odor compounds at the floor line.

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The science behind the hack

Unlike scented aerosol sprays that float a temporary perfume over a smelly room, baking soda permanently stops odors through a direct chemical reaction. The primary culprit behind persistent toilet base smells is uric acid, an acidic compound left behind as splashes dry out.

Because baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) is a mild base, it chemically reacts with acidic odor molecules on contact, neutralizing the uric acid into harmless, odorless salts. Beyond acid neutralization, sodium bicarbonate is amphoteric, meaning it can also neutralize basic odor molecules.

Its fine crystalline structure also acts as a natural desiccant, drawing trapped humidity out of floor seams and grout lines so odor-causing bacteria can no longer thrive.

How to apply baking soda around your toilet base Start by sweeping away loose debris and drying the floor around the porcelain base completely. Applying powder to a damp surface creates a sticky paste that is difficult to remove. Next, sprinkle a light, continuous ring of dry baking soda directly along the seam where the toilet meets the flooring, covering the perimeter without piling on a heavy mound. Leave the powder exposed for several hours or overnight so it can draw out trapped moisture and neutralize uric acid. Finally, sweep up the dry residue with a soft hand brush and wipe the area clean with a damp microfibre cloth to leave the seam completely dry and scent-free.

Have a tip for stubborn bathroom smells? Drop your favorite hack in the comments below!

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