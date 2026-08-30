Mostly, I try to avoid AI. It's not a moral stance, I just like the challenge of solving problems on my own, and staying hands-on. For me, the fun is in the friction of figuring it out myself.

Most of the time, that hands-on approach works fine. But every so often, stubbornness stops being a virtue and becomes a bottleneck.

I don't turn to AI to optimize my life or try out the latest tech. I turn to it when I’ve hit a wall, the obvious solutions have failed, and I need a way out immediately.

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These are the five specific moments my self-reliance hit its limit — and the exact prompts that helped.

1. Emergency kitchen math Baking requires precision, which makes running into a recipe when you don't have scales inconvenient. Early this month I took a look at the blackened bananas sat on my counter and thought: Banana bread!



Halfway through prepping I ran into a problem. I needed 3/4 cup of sugar but didn't have the right measuring tools on hand. So I opened ChatGPT and typed: "I don't have measuring cups. Convert this recipe into tablespoons." It delivered an exact conversion in seconds. The banana bread turned out fine, and I didn't need to hunt for alternative solutions.

2. Spatial design and furniture scale When I moved house, I found visualizing how furniture would actually look in the space extremely difficult. Moodboards show style inspiration, but they don't account for your room's dimensions, light, or how things will actually sit. When I was considering a corner bookcase, I uploaded a photo of my living room instead of guessing. I used "keep the wall color and floor the same, but show me what a tall, dark-wood corner bookcase would look like fitted into the far left corner. Fill a few shelves with books and decor." Seeing that mockup in my space helped me understand whether the piece would work. It saved me from making an expensive purchase I'd regret. You can expand on this approach and use AI as your own virtual interior designer for anything you want to envision. Instead of facing decision fatigue, you can create a visual blueprint for your whole home.

3. Dispute and tenancy appeals When a landlord tried to withhold deposit money for "cleaning fees," I could have gone back and forth with emails or phone calls. Instead, I uploaded the lease agreement, the checkout report, and the local tenant rights guidelines. I asked the model to "review this tenancy agreement and the landlord's deduction list. Cross-reference their claim for carpet cleaning against the local tenant rights guidelines attached, identify any unenforceable clauses, and draft a firm, professional dispute letter." It flagged three specific overreaches and wrote a clear, formal response citing the relevant protections, which helped support my stance.

4. Haircut and style previews Walking into a salon with a reference picture is always a gamble. Hair texture, density, and face shapes vary so much that what works for someone else might not work for you. Before making a change, I uploaded a straightforward selfie and asked for something specific: "I want to dye my hair expresso brown. What shades do you think would suit me the best?." I went into my appointment with a clear reference tailored to my features, so I wasn't leaving the salon disappointed.

5. DIY tool setup A friend gifted me duplicates of Mini Bratz collectibles, so I decided to turn them into earrings. I bought a cheap hand drill off Amazon to do the job, but it arrived with zero instructions. Generic YouTube videos didn't help because none of them featured my specific tool. So I took two photos: one of the disassembled drill parts and one of a Mini Bratz box. I asked: "Explain how to load the bit into this exact drill, then show me where to make the hole on this Bratz doll. The AI returned my photo with a precise dot marked directly, showing the best balanced spot to drill without cracking it. And I went on to knock out an entire collection of earrings in a few hours.

(Image credit: Future)

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