UFC 310 live stream — How to watch Pantoja vs Asakura online from anywhere, start times, full fight card

The UFC's final numbered event of the year comes from Las Vegas, with Alexandre Pantoja's Flyweight Championship ling up against Kai Asakura.

Our guide below explains how to watch UFC 310 live streams online and how to use a VPN to stream it from anywhere.

UFC 310 live stream, date, time, TV Channels ► Date: Saturday, Dec. 7

► UFC 310 main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. GMT (Sun) / 2 p.m. AEDT (Sun). Prelims from 8 p.m. ET

► Pantoja vs Asakura ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. GMT / 4 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. stream — ESPN Plus PPV deals

• U.K. stream — TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

A product of the organization's The Ultimate Fighter reality show, Brazilian Alexandre Pantoja completed his UFC ascent when he defeated Brandon Moreno to capture the flyweight crown. The Cannibal has chewed up two opponents by unanimous decision since and is hot favorite to devour a third straight defence on Saturday.

Kai Asakura also knows what it feels like to wear the gold. He's a two-time bantamweight champ of the Rizin Fighting Federation in his native Japan, vacating the strap to head to Dana White's camp. He has a huge following back home and would be an instant international star if he makes history this weekend with an unlikely victory.

Despite a second title fight between Belal Muhammad and Shavkat RakhmonovIt having to be pulled, it's another jam-packed card at the T-Mobile Arena. So keep reading for where to watch UFC 310 live streams online and on TV.

Is UFC 310 a pay-per-view (PPV) fight? Yes and no. UFC 310 is a PPV event in many countries like the U.S. and Canada. But there are many places where you don't need a PPV to watch UFC events. It's on regular TNT Sports in the U.K., for example. That's worth knowing if you're a British citizen away from home, because you can use a VPN to watch UFC 310 on TNT Sports as usual. We'd recommend NordVPN.

How to watch UFC 310 from anywhere

Away from home this weekend and want to watch UFC 310 on your usual subscription service?

You can still watch Pantoja vs Asakura and the rest of UFC 310 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software ups your privacy and allows you to safely access your favorite streaming services whilst traveling but making your device appear to be back home. So, ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – read our NordVPN review to find out why.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

How to watch UFC 310 live stream in the U.S.

In the U.S., UFC 310 live streams of the main card — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs — will be available through PPV on ESPN Plus.

The best value way to watch is to get the UFC 310 PPV plus a year of ESPN Plus for $134.98, which is a saving of $65 (ESPN Plus currently costs $119.99/year and UFC PPVs are $79.99).

If you already have ESPN Plus (costing $11.99/month on its own), then you'll have to pay $79.99 as the PPV cost. Or add Disney Plus and Hulu for an extra $5 and buy UFC 310 together with a Disney Bundle.

The prelim and early prelim fights are shown on a range of channels in addition to ESPN Plus — including ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes — with the early prelims also showing on UFC Fight Pass costing $9.99/month.

If you’re outside the U.S. but don't want to miss UFC 310 on your usual platform, you can still watch a live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch UFC 310 live stream in Canada

For MMA fans north of the border, the prelims are on Sportsnet and TVA Sports, with UFC 310's main card available through a variety of PPV providers, including BELL, Rogers, Shaw, Sportsnet+ and UFC Fight Pass.

The PPV cost for this one is $69.99, with main card action starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Canadian traveling abroad? You can use a VPN to access your usual platform and lower prices – we'd recommend trying NordVPN.

How to watch UFC 310 live stream in the U.K. and Australia

While UFC fans in the U.K. are in for a late night or early morning, those Down Under can watch live on Sunday afternoon.

In the U.K., the main card is set to start at 3 a.m. GMT, with Pantoja vs Asakura set to enter the Octagon at approximately 5 a.m. The prelims and main card will be live on TNT Sports, which you can get with various Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media packages or by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan — a rolling subscription for £30.99/month that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and other entertainment channels all in one place.

In Australia, the UFC 310 main card will be live on Sunday, November 8 from 2 p.m. AEDT on Kayo Sports PPV or Foxtel Main Event, where it costs AU$59.95.

Traveling abroad? Use NordVPN to stream your usual coverage safely and securely.

UFC 310 full fight card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV

Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs Kai Asakura — UFC Flyweight Championship

— UFC Flyweight Championship Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Machado Garry — UFC Welterweight title eliminator

— UFC Welterweight title eliminator Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov — Heavyweight

— Heavyweight Bryce Mitchell vs Kron Gracie — Featherweight

— Featherweight Nate Landwehr vs Choi Doo-ho — Featherweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and ESPN News

Dominick Reyes vs Anthony Smith — Light Heavyweight

Vicente Luque vs Themba Gorimbo — Welterweight

Movsar Evloev vs Aljamain Sterling — Featherweight

Randy Brown vs Bryan Battle — Welterweight

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and UFC FightPass

Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders — Catchweight

Cody Durden vs Joshua Van — Flyweight

Michael Chiesa vs Max Griffin — Welterweight

Clay Guida vs Chase Hooper — Lightweight

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Łukasz Brzeski — Heavyweight

