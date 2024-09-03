Missing ESPN on DirecTV? 5 ways to get it live now

DirecTV gave ESPN viewers a rude awakening this weekend.

If you're like me, you were on DirecTV trying to tune into the college football game between LSU and USC on ESPN this past Sunday (Sept. 1) only to find that it wasn't working. It turned out that just minutes before this marquee game, the carriage fee dispute between DirecTV and Disney had turned ugly (h/t CBS News), with the former pulling the latter's entire TV lineup — including ESPN.

This isn't the first time this has happened. DirecTV pulled ESPN last year during the U.S. Open, which was also ongoing when DirecTV shut ESPN down this Sunday. Eventually, DirecTV did add ESPN back last year, and it will probably add ESPN back this time around too, but as of this writing, the "Worldwide Leader in Sports" is still off the air for DirecTV customers.

So if you have DirecTV, you might be wondering how you can get ESPN live right now. We've got you covered. Here are five streaming services that will give you ESPN live right now.

5 ways to get ESPN without DirecTV

Sling

Sling is a great option to get ESPN at a budget friendly price. Sling Orange gives you ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 for just $40 a month. That's a big reason why Sling TV is our top choice for the best cable TV alternative, and it's an equally good DirecTV alternative.

If you want more channels, you can add Sling Blue to Sling Orange, giving you access to the NFL Network, in addition to local network affiliates from ABC, FOX and NBC (availability varies by market). This starts at just $55 a month, and right now you can get your first month of Sing for 50% off.

Sling: 50% off your first month

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Orange is just $40/month and gives you EPSN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3. Sling Blue meanwhile, give you your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (availability varies by market) as well as NFL Network. You can combine both plans for as little as $55 a month.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sing for 50% off for a limited time.

Fubo

If you want a bit more than Sling's slimmer channel offering, there are some great options. Atop the list is Fubo. This cable TV alternative is great for cord-cutters who love all things sports, as Fubo has all the broadcast channels (Fox, CBS, ABC, NBC), plus ESPN and NFL Network. It also offers CBS Sports Network, along with every other channel you could want for watching college football.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's even got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront. If you want a channel selection similar to your DirecTV plan, Fubo is probably the best choice for streaming ESPN without DirecTV.

Fubo: 7-day free trial

One of the best cable TV alternatives out there, Fubo delivers live TV streaming of all the broadcast networks and top channels. Sign up now and get a 7-day free trial so you don't commit before testing it out as a DirecTV replacement.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the best streaming service out there for sports fans. Sling may be cheaper and Fubo may have the most sports on offer but YouTube TV’s user experience and features give it a significant edge. That's why it won the Tom's Guide Award for Best Sports Streaming Service this year. Watching up to four games at once with multiview and catching up with key plays are a must for any sports fan.

YouTube TV has ESPN and NFL Network, as well as local CBS, FOX, NBC and ABC affiliates. It currently starts at just $64.99 a month for the first four months and then is full-priced at $72.99 a month. Plus, subscribers get $100 on NFL Sunday Ticket. If you're a big NFL fan, then this is the best DirecTV alternative to ensure you get ESPN and nearly every other NFL game this year.

YouTube TV: just $64.99 per month for first 4 months

YouTube TV gives you ESPN, but it also gives you all the channels you'd want from a DirecTV alternative, including local CBS, FOX, NBC and ABC affiliates. Add in great features and a Sunday Ticket at a discount and it's tough to pass on this live TV streaming service.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is a great option if you enjoy live TV and streaming services. This cable TV alternative offers all the channels you need — including ESPN — and gives you an ESPN Plus subscription. You even get Disney Plus and the Hulu streaming service all for the monthly price of $76.99.

If you want this option to replace your DirecTV subscription though, you should hurry. Disney is raising the price to $82.99 this October, at which point this bundle becomes much less of a screaming deal.

Hulu + Live TV: includes ESPN Plus and Disney Plus for just $76.99 a month

This DirecTV alternative gives you ESPN and ESPN Plus. For one monthly, price, you get live TV — including ESPN, local broadcast channels and more — and the three streaming services: Hulu, ESPN Plus and Disney Plus. If you want more than just live TV, this is a great option.

Disney Bundle and ESPN Plus

This option comes with a heavy caveat — it doesn't include ESPN. But, it does include ESPN Plus, which might be enough for you depending on your needs. Especially if you're just trying to wait for DirecTV to add ESPN back to your current subscription.

Annoyingly, ESPN Plus doesn't provide you with an ESPN live stream feed. But, this streaming service does offer a ton of live sports, including NFL, college football, NHL hockey and more.

On it's own, ESPN is a little pricey. ESPN Plus starts at $10.99 per month and a price hike is coming in October. We recommend signing up for the Disney Bundle Trio, which also gives you Hulu and Disney Plus for just $4 a month more, which is better value for your money.

Disney Bundle Trio Basic: ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu (w/ads) for just $14.99 a month

You could get ESPN Plus on its own for $10.99, but we recommend spending the $4 extra. This streaming bundle combines ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu (all with ads) giving you the best shows and movies in addition to live sports and ESPN content. It won't give you ESPN as a channel, but you might decide that the live sports ESPN Plus offers is enough while you wait on DirecTV to add ESPN back on your plan.