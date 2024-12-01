Even with the best will in the world, finding the motivation to venture to the gym for a workout during the colder months can prove tricky. But that’s where at-home classes, like this lower body strength workout, step up to the plate.

Using a pair of dumbbells, NASM-certified personal trainer Kayleigh Cohen has created a 20-minute session that has been compiled into an efficient high-intensity resistance training (HIRT) class.

So not only will it help you carve out muscle in your legs, glutes and thighs, it will get your heart rate up and give your metabolism a boost, too. Of course, weighted HIRT workouts won’t be right for everybody.

For example, if you’re new to exercising, it’s worth mastering the best beginner workouts and learning how to lift weights properly with the correct form. However, if you’ve nailed the basics, this weight-training workout could be just the thing. So grab your adjustable dumbbells and prepare to get started.

Watch Kayleigh Cohen's 20-minute dumbbell workout

20 minute MUSCLE BUILDING Lower Body Strength Training - YouTube Watch On

This workout contains 16 exercises in total, split evenly across four circuits. The lower body exercises include the likes of a Romanian deadlift, glute bridge, squat, stationary lunge and sumo squat.

In each circuit, you’ll complete the first and fourth exercises for 60 seconds and the second and third exercises for 40 seconds. You’ll have a 20-second rest period between each exercise. But if you need more time, simply pause the workout and take what you need.

To do this workout, Cohen uses a mix of dumbbells ranging between 10 lbs to 25lbs. “When selecting a weight for this workout, you want to lift moderately heavy to heavy,” the trainer advises.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Weight is relative to you and each individual exercise. It should feel challenging for the entire work duration.” So in other words? Pick a weight that’s right for you and your body.

What are the benefits of HIRT?

HIRT is very similar to its much-loved workout cousin, high-intensity interval training (HIIT). However, the main difference with HIRT is that you use weighted resistance, like dumbbells, looped resistance bands and/or kettlebells.

This shifts the focus from cardio (which is the main feature of any HIIT workout) to strength training. That said, if you maintain a high heart rate throughout your HIRT workout, this style of training will give your cardiovascular system a boost too — more so than just your average leg day, arm day or full body workout.

Cohen’s workout will raise your heart rate, but it focuses on form rather than speed. This helps increase the time under tension (TUT), which makes each exercise more challenging and can help you build muscle without lifting heavier weights.