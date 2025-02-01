Scotland vs Italy live streams: how to watch the 2025 Six Nations online

Perennial whipping boys, Italy are unbeaten in three Six Nations matches, stretching back to a draw with France and back-to-back victories over Scotland and Wales. Another win away from home against a Scotland side littered with star quality would be the stuff of fairytales.

No matter where you are, fans can tune into all the action and watch Scotland vs Italy live streams anywhere in the world with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Scotland vs Italy 2025 Six Nations live stream details, dates, times and TV channels Scotland vs Italy kick-off is scheduled for 2.15 p.m GMT on Saturday, February 1, 2025. That's 6.15 a.m PT / 9.15 a.m ET / 1.15 a.m AEDT (Sunday).



• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.) / RTÉ Player (Ireland)

• AUS — Stan

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

If the Italians are to stand any chance they'll have to repel Scotland's lethal back three of Duhan van der Merwe, Darcy Graham and Blair Kinghorn, who will each be making strong cases for British and Irish Lions selection across the championship.

In Van der Merwe the hosts also have the 2024 Six Nations' joint top try-scorer. The 6'4 rampaging winger plundered five tries, joint level with Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan, and nine in the calendar year – the most of any Tier 1 nation.

Elsewhere in the backline, Glasgow centre Stafford McDowall gets the nod to replace injured captain Sione Tuipulotu and Tom Jordan provides cover at fly-half ahead of fellow New Zealand-born playmaker Fergus Burke.

In the pack, 77-cap winning Jonny Gray returns to the starting XV for his first Test appearance in almost two years following a long injury layoff.

Fighting fire with fire, Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada has selected the ever-dangerous duo of Ange Capuozzo and Monty Ioane on the wings, with last season's player of the tournament Tommaso Menoncello at inside centre and his nation's all-time top Six Nations points scorer Tommaso Allan at fullback.

Dino Lamb makes his championship debut in the second row and capitano Michele Lamaro starts at openside flanker.

Read on to discover how to watch Scotland vs Italy live streams, and watch the 2025 Six Nations championship wherever you are in the world – including our guide to free options.

FREE Scotland vs Italy live streams

Where to watch Scotland vs Italy live streams for FREE

If you're in the U.K., you can catch all 15 matches of the 2025 Six Nations Championship, including Scotland vs Italy, via free-to-air live streams.

Every game will be shown on BBC or ITV, as well as via their streaming services BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Just make sure you have a valid U.K. TV license. Scotland vs Italy is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The tournament is also free to watch in Ireland, with RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Play sharing the matches. Scotland vs Italy will be on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.

But what if you're caught short overseas during the tournament? Rest at ease, you can watch every kick, pass, tackle and try via a VPN instead.

NordVPN is the gold standard, but we've also highlighted other options in our best VPN services list. Scroll on to see how it works.

How to watch Scotland vs Italy live streams from anywhere

Overseas and blocked from streaming Scotland vs Italy like you would at home? We've got a hack for that. You can still catch all the action thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

This clever software makes your device appear to be back in your home country, even if you're soaking up the rays on the other side of the world. Simply set it up, then sit back and tune into the rugby like you usually would.

Right now, NordVPN is our number one choice for best VPN – find out more in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., but still want to watch on BBC iPlayer, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and watch the rugby as usual.

How to watch Scotland vs Italy live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Peacock, NBC's streaming service, has the rights to show every game of the 2025 Six Nations championship in the U.S., including Scotland vs Italy.

Subscriptions start from just $7.99 per month (or $79.99 for the year). Select matches also scheduled to be shown on the network's CNBC channel, but check local listings for the matches and times as they aren't all live.

Already subscribed to Peacock but outside the U.S. right now? That's when a VPN like NordVPN will help make sure you don't miss a minute of the 2025 Six Nations.

In addition to showing every 2025 Six Nations rugby match, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy TV. The best Peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus new shows like "The Traitors U.S."

How to watch Scotland vs Italy live streams for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As in previous years, coverage of the 2025 Six Nations championship will be shared between the BBC and ITV in the U.K.

The BBC has the rights to Scotland vs Italy – they will be showing all of Scotland's home matches during the tournament.

That means you can watch Saturday's match live on BBC One and via BBC iPlayer, which are both free with a valid TV license.

Away from home? You can still catch all the action using a VPN, such as our top pick: NordVPN.

How to watch Scotland vs Italy live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soaking up the sun Down Under? Rugby fans in Australia can watch Scotland vs Italy on Stan Sport, with plans starting from $12 per month for the sport add-on (on top of a regular Stan subscription at $15 a month).

Traveling overseas? We've got you. You can watch all the 2025 Six Nations via a VPN. Our number one VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you can take your pick from our best VPN services list.

How to watch Scotland vs Italy live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watching from the rugby heartland of New Zealand? You can catch Scotland vs Italy via Sky Sport NZ. A monthly subscription costs $42, or it's $499.99 for a whole year.

Kick-off will be at 3.15 a.m NZDT on Sunday.

Not home right now? You can still tune into the 2025 Six Nations live streams by using one of the best VPN services around, such as NordVPN.

Other 2025 Six Nations fixtures

All times GMT

Round 1

Friday, January 31

France v Wales, Stade de France at 8.15 p.m.

Saturday, February 1

Scotland v Italy, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 2.15 p.m.

Ireland v England, Aviva Stadium at 4.45 p.m.

Round 2

Saturday, February 8

Italy v Wales, Stadio Olimpico at 2.15 p.m.

England v France, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, February 9

Scotland v Ireland, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 3 p.m.

Round 3

Saturday, February 22

Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium at 2.15 p.m.

England v Scotland, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, February 23

Italy v France, Stadio Olimpico at 3 p.m.

Round 4

Saturday, March 8

Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium at 2.15 p.m.

Scotland v Wales, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

England v Italy, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 3 p.m.

Round 5

Saturday, March 15

Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olimpico at 2.15 p.m.

Wales v England, Principality Stadium at 4.45 p.m.

France v Scotland, Stade de France at 8 p.m.

More from Tom's Guide