I’m a personal trainer in my 60’s who works with seniors. Here’s the walking workout I give my clients to boost their cardiovascular fitness and improve balance

Walking workouts are a great way to help combat the physical signs of aging. They are low-impact and accessible, allowing you to improve your mobility, prevent conditions like osteoporosis and care for your heart. Just 30 minutes of walking per day can lower your risk of stroke by 20-40%, as well as manage your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar.

Yet if you’re a beginner, or you’re returning to walking workouts following an extended break, it can be tricky to know where to start. Below, we’ve shared the go-to walking workout of Arlette Godges, a Senior Planet Sponsored Athlete, who coaches seniors to live their healthiest lives. Arlette shares the walking workout she recommends to clients looking to boost their fitness.

As a reminder, if you’re returning to exercise or you’re dealing with a specific injury, it’s always best to seek personalized advice from a qualified professional. Walking workouts should be safe for most people, but if at any point you feel in pain, stop.

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