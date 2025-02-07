Scotland vs Ireland live streams: how to watch the 2025 Six Nations online

The Scotland vs Ireland live stream is set to be a tantalising game at Murrayfield. For Ireland it's one down, four to go. Hunting an unprecedented three-peat of back-to-back Six Nations titles, Simon Easterby's side overcame a half-time deficit to topple England 27-22 on the opening weekend in Dublin, while Scotland proved too much for a spirited Italy in Edinburgh, prevailing 31-19.

The last match of round two promises to be a belter. And no matter where you are, fans can tune into all the action and watch Scotland vs Ireland live streams anywhere in the world with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Scotland vs Ireland 2025 Six Nations live stream details, dates, times and TV channels Scotland vs Ireland kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m GMT on Sunday, February 9. That's 7 a.m PT / 10 a.m ET / 2 a.m AEDT (Monday).



• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.) / RTÉ Player (Ireland)

• AUS — Stan

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

This should be anyone's game, an even contest of two nations on a hot streak. But the history books tell a different story. Scotland have lost 10 consecutive matches against Ireland, and another four before that. The hosts' last victory against Ireland came in 2017.

Four Scottish players who tasted victory that early February afternoon remain. Prop Zander Fagerson, lock Jonny Gray, fly-half Finn Russell and last weekend's hat-trick hero, centre Huw Jones.

Entering the fray for the first time, Tom Jordan will be making his first Six Nations start at inside centre, taking over from Stafford McDowell who drops to the bench.

Two other changes see Rory Sutherland take over from Pierre Schoeman in the front row and Jack Dempsey wrestling the number eight jersey off Jamie Ritchie.

While Gregor Townsend might be rolling the dice with Jordan's inclusion, interim head coach Easterby is turning to the tried and tested. Former captain Peter O'Mahony has been handed his first start since the summer. The 35-year-old Munster flanker replaces Ryan Baird in the back row.

Elsewhere, Robbie Henshaw, who impressed off the bench against England, replaces Garry Ringrose at outside centre and prop Cian Healy will surpass former Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll as the most capped player in the Six Nations if he comes off the bench.

Already his nation's record cap holder with 135, the 37-year-old will make his 66th championship appearance stretching back to his tournament debut against Italy at Croke Park in 2010.

Read on to discover how to watch Scotland vs Ireland live streams, and watch the 2025 Six Nations championship wherever you are in the world – including our guide to free options.

FREE Scotland vs Ireland live streams

Where to watch Scotland vs Ireland live streams for FREE

If you're in the U.K., you can catch all 15 matches of the 2025 Six Nations Championship, including Scotland vs Ireland, via free-to-air live streams.

Every game will be shown on BBC or ITV, as well as via their streaming services BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Just make sure you have a valid U.K. TV license. Scotland vs Ireland is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The tournament is also free to watch in Ireland, with RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Play sharing the matches. Scotland vs Ireland will be on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.

But what if you're caught short overseas during the tournament? Rest at ease, you can watch every kick, pass, tackle and try via a VPN instead.

NordVPN is the gold standard, but we've also highlighted other options in our best VPN services list. Scroll on to see how it works.

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland live streams from anywhere

Overseas and blocked from streaming Scotland vs Ireland like you would at home? We've got a hack for that. You can still catch all the action thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

This clever software makes your device appear to be back in your home country, even if you're soaking up the rays on the other side of the world. Simply set it up, then sit back and tune into the rugby like you usually would.

Right now, NordVPN is our number one choice for best VPN – find out more in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., but still want to watch on BBC iPlayer, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and watch the rugby as usual.

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Peacock, NBC's streaming service, has the rights to show every game of the 2025 Six Nations championship in the U.S., including Scotland vs Ireland.

Subscriptions start from just $7.99 per month (or $79.99 for the year). Select matches also scheduled to be shown on the network's CNBC channel, but check local listings for the matches and times as they aren't all live.

Already subscribed to Peacock but outside the U.S. right now? That's when a VPN like NordVPN will help make sure you don't miss a minute of the 2025 Six Nations.

In addition to showing every 2025 Six Nations rugby match, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy TV. The best Peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus new shows like "The Traitors U.S."

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland live streams for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As in previous years, coverage of the 2025 Six Nations championship will be shared between the BBC and ITV in the U.K.

The BBC has the rights to Scotland vs Ireland – they will be showing all of Scotland's home matches during the tournament.

That means you can watch Sunday's match live on BBC One and via BBC iPlayer, which are both free with a valid TV license.

Away from home? You can still catch all the action using a VPN, such as our top pick: NordVPN.

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soaking up the sun Down Under? Rugby fans in Australia can watch Scotland vs Ireland on Stan Sport, with plans starting from $12 per month for the sport add-on (on top of a regular Stan subscription at $15 a month).

Traveling overseas? We've got you. You can watch all the 2025 Six Nations via a VPN. Our number one VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you can take your pick from our best VPN services list.

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watching from the rugby heartland of New Zealand? You can catch Scotland vs Ireland via Sky Sport NZ. A monthly subscription costs $42, or it's $499.99 for a whole year.

Kick-off will be at 4 a.m NZDT on Monday.

Not home right now? You can still tune into the 2025 Six Nations live streams by using one of the best VPN services around, such as NordVPN.

Other 2025 Six Nations fixtures

All times GMT

Round 1

Friday, January 31

France 43 - 0 Wales, Stade de France at 8.15 p.m.

Saturday, February 1

Scotland 31 - 19 Italy, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 2.15 p.m.

Ireland 27 - 22 England, Aviva Stadium at 4.45 p.m.

Round 2

Saturday, February 8

Italy v Wales, Stadio Olimpico at 2.15 p.m.

England v France, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, February 9

Scotland v Ireland, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 3 p.m.

Round 3

Saturday, February 22

Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium at 2.15 p.m.

England v Scotland, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, February 23

Italy v France, Stadio Olimpico at 3 p.m.

Round 4

Saturday, March 8

Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium at 2.15 p.m.

Scotland v Wales, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

England v Italy, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 3 p.m.

Round 5

Saturday, March 15

Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olimpico at 2.15 p.m.

Wales v England, Principality Stadium at 4.45 p.m.

France v Scotland, Stade de France at 8 p.m.

