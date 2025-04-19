NBA Playoffs live stream 2025: How to watch basketball online, schedule, what TV channel is it on?

With two of the top four seeds, namely the Maurice Podoloff Trophy-winning Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, so inexperienced in the ways of postseason basketball, there's a real wilcard feeling to the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch NBA Playoffs live streams without cable and from anywhere with a VPN.

2025 NBA Playoffs live stream: TV channels and dates The 2025 NBA Playoffs run from Saturday, April 19 to June (TBC). First round schedule below.

• U.S. — Sling TV (TNT, ESPN, ESPN3/ABC, NBA TV, ESPNU)

• Australia — Kayo Sports 7-day free trial

• Unblock streams — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Forget MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault wasn't born the only time this franchise won the championship, in 1979. Back then, of course, they were the Seattle SuperSonics, which means the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy has never actually taken up residence in OKC.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, top seeds in the East, aren't especially seasoned either, with this being only their third consecutive trip to the NBA Playoffs, while the Rockets are tasting postseason basketball for the first time since 2020.

This all appears to play into the hands of the Boston Celtics, reigning NBA champions and No.2 in the East, and with Luka Doncic, who led the Mavericks to the championship game last year, linking up with LeBron James at the LA Lakers, could we get our first NBA Finals meeting between the arch-rivals since 2010?

Here's everything you need to know to watch NBA Playoffs live streams online and without cable.

NBA Playoffs schedule 2025

No.1 Cavaliers vs No.8 TBD

Game 1: TBD at Cavaliers (Sun. April 20, 7 p.m., TNT)

Game 2: TBD at Cavaliers (Wed. April 23, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 3: Cavaliers at TBD (Sat. April 26, 1 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: Cavaliers at TBD (Mon. April 28, TBD)

Game 5: TBD at Cavaliers (Wed. April 30, TBD)*

Game 6: Cavaliers at TBD (Fri. May 2, TBD)*

Game 7: TBD at Cavaliers (Sun. May 4, TBD)*

No.2 Celtics vs No.7 Magic

Game 1: Magic at Celtics (Sun. April 20, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN3)

Game 2: Magic at Celtics (Wed. April 23, 7 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Celtics at Magic (Fri. April 25, 7 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Celtics at Magic (Sun. April 27, 7 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Magic at Celtics (Tue. April 29, TBD)*

Game 6: Celtics at Magic (Thu. May 1, TBD)*

Game 7: Magic at Celtics (Sat. May 3, TBD)*

No.3 Knicks vs No.6 Pistons

Game 1: Pistons at Knicks (Sat. April 19, 6 p.m., ESPN)

Game 2: Pistons at Knicks (Mon. April 21, 7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Knicks at Pistons (Thu. April 24, 7 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: Knicks at Pistons (Sun. April 27, 1 p.m., ABC/ESPN3)

Game 5: Pistons at Knicks (Tue. April 29, TBD)*

Game 6: Knicks at Pistons (Thu. May 1, TBD)*

Game 7: Pistons at Knicks (Sat. May 3, TBD)*

No.4 Pacers vs No.5 Bucks

Game 1: Bucks at Pacers (Sat. April 19, 1 p.m., ESPN)

Game 2: Bucks at Pacers (Tue. April 22, 7 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 3: Pacers at Bucks (Fri. April 25, 8 p.m., ESPNU/NBA TV)

Game 4: Pacers at Bucks (Sun. April 27, 9:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Bucks at Pacers (Tue. April 29, TBD)*

Game 6: Pacers at Bucks (Fri. May 2, TBD)*

Game 7: Bucks at Pacers (Sun. May 4, TBD)*

No.1 Thunder vs No.8 TBD

Game 1: TBD at Thunder (Sun. April 20, 1 p.m., ABC/ESPN3)

Game 2: TBD at Thunder (Tue. April 22, 7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Thunder at TBD (Thu. April 24, 9:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 4: Thunder at TBD (Sat. April 26, 3:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: TBD at Thunder (Mon. April 28, TBD)*

Game 6: Thunder at TBD (Thu. May 1, TBD)*

Game 7: TBD at Thunder (Sat. May 3, TBD)*

No.2 Rockets vs No.7 Warriors

Game 1: Warriors at Rockets (Sun. April 20, 9:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 2: Warriors at Rockets (Wed. April 23, 9:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Rockets at Warriors (Sat. April 26, 8:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN3)

Game 4: Rockets at Warriors (Mon. April 28, 10 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Warriors at Rockets (Wed. April 30, TBD)*

Game 6: Rockets at Warriors (Fri. May 2, TBD)*

Game 7: Warriors at Rockets (Sun. May 4, TBD)*

No.3 Lakers vs No.6 Timberwolves

Game 1: Timberwolves at Lakers (Sat. April 19, 8:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN3)

Game 2: Timberwolves at Lakers (Tue. April 22, 10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Lakers at Timberwolves (Fri. April 25, 9:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 4: Lakers at Timberwolves (Sun. April 27, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN3)

Game 5: Timberwolves at Lakers (Wed. April 30, TBD)*

Game 6: Lakers at Timberwolves (Fri. May 2, TBD)*

Game 7: Timberwolves at Lakers (Sun. May 4, TBD)*

No.4 Nuggets vs No.5 Clippers

Game 1: Clippers at Nuggets (Sat. April 19, 3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 2: Clippers at Nuggets (Mon. April 21, 10 p.m., TNT)

Game 3: Nuggets at Clippers (Thu. April 24, 10 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 4: Nuggets at Clippers (Sat. April 26, 6 p.m., TNT)

Game 5: Clippers at Nuggets (Tue. April 29, TBD)*

Game 6: Nuggets at Clippers (Thu. May 1, TBD)*

Game 7: Clippers at Nuggets (Sat. May 3, TBD)*

*If necessary

(All times ET)

Watch NBA Playoffs live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the NBA Playoffs are split between TNT, ESPN, ESPN3/ABC, NBA TV and ESPNU. The entirety of the NBA Finals are on ESPN3/ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of those TV channels through a cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is our top pick. Its Orange plan gets you TNT, ESPN and ESPN3 for $45.99/month (50% off your first month).

You can add NBA TV and ESPNU via the $11 per month Sports Extra add on.

You can get TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, NBA TV and ESPNU on the Sling TV Orange plan. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including TBS, Comedy Central and Disney Channel. New subscribers get 50% off their first month.

Max is another option. It will live stream all of the games that are shown on TNT, and includes all of HBO's prestige series, like "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and new Jake Paul reality series, "Paul American".

Plans start at $9.99/month, though you'll need to pay $16/month to go ad-free, and $20/month to stream in 4K.

Scroll up for a breakdown of which games are on which channels.

How to watch NBA Playoffs online from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual NBA Playoffs live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

So it's ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is best and our NordVPN review explains why.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch NBA Playoffs live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports holds the rights to NBA basketball in the U.K..

You can get TNT through your TV package, or via the Discovery Plus streaming service. To get TNT you'll need the Premium package, which costs £30.99/month but will also give you Champions League, Europa League and Premier League football, motorsports, tennis, cycling, snooker and more.

If it's only basketball you're interested in, however, every game of the Playoffs will also be shown on NBA League Pass, which currently costs just £18.99 for the rest of the season.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already have a subscription, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch NBA Playoffs live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The NBA Playoffs are split between TSN and Sportsnet in Canada.

If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

The Sportsnet Plus streaming service starts at $19.99/month.

Or you could watch every game on NBA League Pass instead. Plans start at just CA$19.99 for the rest of the season.

If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscriptions, you could use a VPN to help you access an NBA Playoffs stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch NBA Playoffs live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find NBA Playoffs live streams on ESPN via Foxtel, which is providing comprehensive postseason coverage.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing the NBA Playoffs, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Another option is NBA League Pass, which costs just AU$24.99 for the rest of the season.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

More from Tom's Guide