Masters live stream 2025: How to watch golf from Augusta online from anywhere

The 89th Masters and first Major of the year has arrived as players take on the flamboyantly contoured greens of Augusta National. A course that demands accurate approach play and deft putting, it is no surprise that defending champion Scheffler enters the tournament as the favorite.

2025 Masters live stream ► Dates: Apr. 10–13, 2025

► Venue: Augusta National, Georgia, USA

► Round 1: Thursday, April 10

► Time: 12.40 p.m. BST / 7:40 a.m. ET / 4.:40 a.m. PT / 9.40 p.m. AEST

• FREE STREAM — Masters.com (U.S.)

• U.S. — ESPN via Sling TV / CBS / Paramount+

• U.K. — Sky Sports

The American finished 11-under in 2024 to take the title and warmed up for this year’s tournament with a runner-up finish at the Houston Open. That event was won by Australian ace Min Woo Lee, seen as another contender in Georgia.

Rory McIlroy also arrives in strong form, with two PGA Tour wins this year, including last month’s prestigious Players Championship. The 35-year-old was runner-up in 2022 and only needs a Masters title to complete the career Grand Slam.

Other contenders in the 96-man field include last year’s runner-up Åberg; Xander Schauffele, with four top-10 finishes in his last six Masters; in-form American Collin Morikawa; and US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.Here's a complete guide to where to watch the 2025 Masters, including free streams and tee times.

FREE 2025 Masters live streams

Americans can stream much of the 2025 Masters for FREE on Masters.com – including On The Range, Amen Corner, featured groups and more.

If you're traveling abroad, you'll need a VPN to unblock your usual coverage when on the road. Details just below.

Watch 2025 Masters live streams from abroad

Masters live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

Fear not. The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the golf live as if you were in your own lounge.

How to watch Masters 2025 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., TV coverage of the 2025 Masters is split between ESPN and CBS.

The main live coverage on Thursday and Friday is on ESPN from 3 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. ET.; CBS will be showing the action on Saturday and Sunday from 2 p. m. to 7 p.m. ET.

However, it's worth noting that Masters.com and the Masters app are providing FREE live coverage of each day's play, including featured groups. Use to VPN if you are traveling outside the States and find yourself geo-blocked.

ESPN+ and Paramount+ will also be showing live feeds of featured groups and selected holes throughout all four days.

And if you fancy a cable-free service, Sling TV carries ESPN, while Fubo and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) carry both CBS and ESPN.

How to watch the Masters 2025 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All four days of the Masters 2025 will be shown live on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Golf channel in the UK. Coverage starts at 2 p.m. BST on Thursday and Friday and 3 p.m. BST on Saturday and Sunday.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the golf on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Alternatively, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day, or £34.99 monthly.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Where to watch Masters 2025 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in Canada and want to know how to watch the 89th Masters, you'll find the action on TSN+. A monthly subscription costs from $8, a three-month one from $12 and an annual one from $80. As well as the golf you can watch NFL, CFL, NBA, Formula 1 and tennis like the Monte Carlo Masters.

How to watch Masters 2025 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Australian golf fans can watch all four days of the Masters on Fox Sports, available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

In addition to coverage of all four rounds, the Masters offering will also feature a 4K UHD feed from Amen Corner in its entirety, as well as separate feeds for the 15th and 16th holes and featured groups at certain times.

Coverage starts at 5 a.m. AEST for round 1 and 2, while for rounds 3 and 4 it gets underway at 2 a.m..

There's also good news for new customers as Kayo Sports is offering the first month for just $1.

2025 Masters TV schedule

Here's the television broadcast schedule for the Masters 2025 golf tournament in the U.S. All times Eastern Daylight Time.

Round 1: Thursday, April 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Round 2: Friday, April 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Round 3: Saturday, April 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS)

Round 4: Sunday, April 13 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS)

Tee times: Round 1 and 2

All times Eastern Daylight Time. *Denotes amateur

7:40 a.m./10:48 a.m.: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire 7:51 a.m./10:59 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard

Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard 8:02 a.m./11:10 a.m.: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young 8:13 a.m./11:21 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk 8:24 a.m./11:38 a.m.: Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson

Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson 8:35 a.m./11:49 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, *Noah Kent

Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, *Noah Kent 8:52 a.m./noon: Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai 9:03 a.m./12:11 p.m. : Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith 9:14 a.m./12:22 p.m.: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger 9:25 a.m./12:33 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An 9:36 a.m./12:50 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap 9:47 a.m./1:01 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee 9:58 a.m./1:12 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley 10:15 a.m./1:23 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, *Jose Luis Ballester

Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, *Jose Luis Ballester 10:26 a.m./1:34 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton 10:37 a.m./1:45 p.m.: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry 10:48 a.m./7:40 a.m.: Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat 10:59 a.m./7:51 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk 11:10 a.m./8:02 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell 11:21 a.m./8:13 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, *Evan Beck

Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, *Evan Beck 11:38 a.m./8:24 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 11:49 a.m./8:35 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, *Hiroshi Tai

Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, *Hiroshi Tai noon/8:52 a.m.: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun 12:11 p.m./9:03 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, *Justin Hastings

Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, *Justin Hastings 12:22 p.m./9:14 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger 12:33 p.m./9:25 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick 12:50 p.m./9:36 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im 1:01 p.m./9:47 a.m.: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland 1:12 p.m./9:58 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia 1:23 p.m./10:15 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry 1:34 p.m./10:26 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood 1:45 p.m./10:37 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns



