Where to watch the Masters final round for free

Today marks the final round of the 89th Masters Tournament, and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is chasing both a green jacket and a career Grand Slam.

Tee times begin at 9:40 a.m. ET, with the final pairing—35-year-old McIlroy and 31-year-old LIV Golf captain Bryson DeChambeau—set to tee off at 2:40 p.m. ET.

Live coverage airs on CBS and streams via services like Paramount+ (offering four hours of live coverage).

But before you pay for a subscription, here’s a tip: you can watch the Masters final round for free (or should we say, fore free?).

How to watch The Masters for free

Masters.com offers a free live stream, including On the Range, Amen Corner, Featured Groups, and more—perfect for watching Rory McIlroy’s 11th attempt to join Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as one of the few to complete a career Grand Slam.

Note: Free coverage on Masters.com only works with a U.S.-based IP. If you're abroad, use a VPN to access the final round stream.

We recommend NordVPN — it’s fast, secure, reliable and relatively cheap.

How to unblock Masters.com with a VPN

A VPN will let you set your IP address to (almost) any country, so you can tune into any streaming service around the world. It's ideal if you're abroad. There's a ton of VPNs around, and many are not particularly good or reliable. That's why we love NordVPN – it's secure and works with free streams including the Masters.com website.

Exclusive deal Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal There's a good reason you've heard lots of people recommend NordVPN – it's the best of its kind, outstanding at unblocking streaming services, highly secure and fast. You can also get 3 months free and if you don't like it after 30-days, NordVPN will give you your money back.

Using a VPN to watch the Masters final round is simple.

1. Sign up and install NordVPN (3 months free + 30 day trial)

2. Connect to a U.S. server — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select a U.S.-based server.

3. Go to Masters.com and watch the free live stream!

Where to watch the Masters in 4K for free

If you care about quality over cost, DirecTV Stream will offer a 4K UHD feed from Amen Corner (holes 11, 12 and 13) and holes 15 and 16.

The 4K Masters stream will be available on channel 105 while holes 15 and 16 will be on channel 106. throughout Sunday.

DirecTV Stream costs from aroudn $85 per month but new users get a 5-day free trial, which is more than enough to watch the Masters final round for free and in 4K.

Can I watch the Masters free without cable?

Consider using a free trial. Plenty of live TV services including Fubo, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV carry CBS, meaning you can watch the final round drama without any 'green fees', so to speak.

How to listen to the Masters for free

For those on move, SiriusXM will offer radio coverage to golf fans in the US. SiriusXM is not free per se, but some vehicles may have the ad-supported Free Access plan.

You can listen to live audio on BBC 5 Live (U.K. only). Again, you can use a VPN to access your usual free stream when outside Great Britain.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Masters final pairings / tee times (ET)

9:40 AM: Brian Campbell

9:50 AM: Akshay Bhatia, Hideki Matsuyama

10 AM: Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas

10:10 AM: J.J. Spaun, Brian Harman

10:20 AM: Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay

10:30 AM: J.T. Poston, Danny Willett

10:40 AM: Stephan Jaeger, Sam Burns

11 AM: Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:10 AM: Charl Schwartzel, Tom Kim

11:20 AM: Tommy Fleetwood, Davis Riley

11:30 AM: Bubba Watson, Daniel Berger

11:40 AM: Sahith Theegala, Aaron Rai

11:50 AM: Denny McCarthy, Michael Kim

Noon: Harris English, Maverick McNealy

12:20 PM: Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann

12:30 PM: Rasmus Hojgaard, Ben An

12:40 PM: Max Greyserman, Jordan Spieth

12:50 PM: Matt McCarty, Tyrrell Hatton

1 PM: Tom Hoge, Davis Thompson

1:10 PM: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa

1:20 PM: Max Homa, Sungjae Im

1:40 PM: Xander Schauffele, Nico Echavarria

1:50 PM: Zach Johnson, Justin Rose

2 PM: Shane Lowry, Scottie Scheffler

2:10 PM: Jason Day, Ludvig Aberg

2:20 PM: Corey Conners, Patrick Reed

2:30 PM: Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau

Has Rory McIlroy won the Masters? Not yet. The four-time major winner Rory McIlroy kicked things off in the 2025 Masters Tournament by shooting an even-par 72 on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia and currently the Masters leader (-12).

More from Tom's Guide