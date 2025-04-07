Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: live stream tennis online from anywhere, seeds, schedule

The ATP Tour heads back to Europe as the clay court season gets underway at the famed Monte-Carlo Masters. Held at the stunning Monte-Carlo Country Club, the tournament has been running since 1896 and consistently attracts the best players in the world.

Monte-Carlo Masters live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Dates: April 6 – 13

► Daily start times: 10 a.m. BST / 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT / 8 p.m AEDT

• U.S. — Tennis Channel via Sling or Fubo

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• AUS — beIN Sports (Free trial)

The 56th tour-level edition of the tournament features a star-studded line up that includes defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek ace, who defeated defeated Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-4 in last year’s final, has lifted the trophy on three occasions in the principality and is always a threat on the red clay.

Seeded sixth this time around, it won’t be easy for Tsitsipas to win a fourth crown as there are plenty of contenders for the title. Top seed Alexander Zverev has won a host of clay court titles and second seed Carlos Alcaraz is the reigning French Open champion.

24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic arrives in good form having reached the Miami Open final, while Taylor Fritz is up to a career high fourth in the world. The likes of British star Jack Draper, last year’s beaten finalist Ruud and Russian ace Andrey Rublev will also believe they can triumph in Monaco.

Watch the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters from anywhere

You can still watch the Monte-Carlo Masters live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

How to watch the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters online in the U.S.

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters tournament.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $46 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan ESPN as its main advantage for sports. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for the Monte-Carlo Masters.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $74.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Ultimate Plan ($94.99) for the Tennis Channel and coverage of the Monte Carlo Masters.

How to watch 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports will be showing all the action from the Monte-Carlo Masters in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Tennis.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

Watch Monte-Carlo Masters live streams in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia can watch every match of the Monte-Carlo Masters on beIN Sports.

To access beIN sports you will have to pay $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025.

2025 Monte Carlo Masters seeds

Alexander Zverev Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic Casper Ruud Jack Draper Stefanos Tsitsipas Andrey Rublev Alex de Minaur Daniil Medvedev Holger Rune Ben Shelton Arthur Fils Lorenzo Musetti Frances Tiafoe Grigor Dimitrov Felix Auger-Aliassime

2025 Monte-Carlo Masters schedule

All times are BST

Monday, April 7

First round - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 8

First and second round - 10 a.m.

Wednesday, April 9

Second and third round - 10 a.m.

Thursday, April 10

Third round - 10 a.m.

Friday, April 11

Quarter-Finals - 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 12

Semi-Finals - 12.30 a.m.

Sunday, April 13

Final - 2 p.m.

