Man City vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man City vs Tottenham live stream serves up a blockbuster, as Ange Postecoglou's wildly inconsistent Spurs team look to cash in on Pep Guardiola's glitching champions.

► Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. AEDT (Sun)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling TV or Fubo / Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It was Tottenham that kicked off Man City's extraordinary four-game losing streak, the longest of Guardiola's career, and yet the perennial underachievers were mind-boggling dreadful last time out, becoming the first team to lose to newly promoted Ipswich.

Their goalscorer in that game, Rodrigo Bentancur, has since been suspended for seven games for making racist comments about his captain, Son Heung-min, a shameful chapter that Spurs would be well-advised to move on from, instead of complaining about the punishment.

For both teams, attack could be the best form of defence at the Etihad. Given the chance, Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson will terrorize Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis, who have become real weak links, while at the other end, the prospect of Erling Haaland against Radu Dragusin is wince-inducing.

Tune in to find out who gets the crucial points. Plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Man City vs Tottenham from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Man City vs Tottenham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so it's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Man City vs Tottenham as normal.

How to watch Man City vs Tottenham in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Tottenham live stream on NBC, which comes with most cable TV packages (check local listings to see if it's available in your market) and can often be viewed with the best TV antennas.

Alternatively, NBC is in the channel line-ups of a good few services for cord-cutters. That includes Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV..

Sling TV is the best value cable replacement of the lot from just $40/month. Its Blue plan includes local NBC channels in a number of territories. Fubo is another great option, with over 150 channels. Plans are pricier, starting from $79.99/month, but you can see what all the fuss is about with a 7-day free trial.

You also have the option to watch on the network's Peacock streaming service. Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, or $13.99/month if you'd prefer to ditch the ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Man City vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select regions. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Man City vs Tottenham in the U.K.

Sky Sports is hosting the Man City vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K. at 5:30 p.m. in the evening, local time. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Man City vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Man City vs Tottenham in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Man City vs Tottenham in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Tottenham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It usually costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Man City vs Tottenham in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Man City vs Tottenham live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport Premier League.

Kick-off is at 6:30 a.m. NZDT early on Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

