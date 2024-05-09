How to watch 'Suits' online — stream every episode from anywhere

The pin sharp legal drama that ran for nine seasons and made a name for Meghan Markle long before she added the prefix of Duchess, "Suits" is hitting the free BBC iPlayer streaming platform. Here we explain all your options to watch "Suits" online and from anywhere with a VPN.

If you're coming to the 134 episodes of "Suits" for the first time, you'll soon get to know whip smart, idealistic lawyer Mike Ross (played by Patrick J. Adams). Blessed with a photographic memory — along with a killer combination of intellect, charisma and hustle — he and associate Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) soon hit a hot streak of closing 'suits' (i.e. lawsuits) for their firm.

But this is no straight courtroom drama series. It's as much a sleek soap opera, with the private and professional lives of Ross, Specter, ambitious junior Rachel Zane (Markle), cunning partner Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), ruthless attorney Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) and more, all explored.

Moderately successful when it originally went out (peaking with average viewers of season 1 at 4.28 million), "Suits" enjoyed a renaissance and found droves of new fans when it hit Netflix and Peacock in 2023.

Now coming to free streaming service BBC iPlayer in the U.K., it's about to get a whole lot more. So keep reading to see how to watch "Suits" online — no matter where in the world you are.

Watch 'Suits' for free

Every single episode of "Suits" hits the free-to-stream BBC iPlayer on Friday, May 10. All you need to watch is a U.K. TV licence.

If you have a Netflix subscription, you can also watch all nine series there.

But what if you are a Brit abroad and still want to watch? Don't worry — you can stream it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch 'Suits' from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Suits" on your usual streaming service or subscription?

You can still watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. That's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch 'Suits' online in the U.S.

An NBC property, the network's own streaming service Peacock TV has all nine season of "Suits" available to watch at your leisure.

Peacock subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

Subscribers to Netflix can watch seasons 1-8 there, too, but the ninth and final season isn't available on the world's biggest streaming service in the U.S..

In addition to showing "Suits" in the U.S., Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include classics like "The Office", "Parks and Recreation", "30 Rock" and "This Is Us", as well as newer shows such as "Poker Face" and all things "The Traitors".

How to watch 'Suits' online in Canada

Canadian TV fans can watch every episode of "Suits" on the planet's most popular streaming service: Netflix.

It costs from only $5.99/month for its 'Standard with adverts' plan, which permits content in Full HD and up to two devices in the household watching at once and is ad-supported. It costs from $16.49/month to watch ad-free, and $20.99/month if you want to watch in 4K.

How to watch 'Suits' in Australia

As in Canada, Netflix is the place to watch all nine seasons of "Suits" in Australia.

The cost of Netflix starts from $6.99/month if you don't mind ads, ranging all the way to $22.99 to stream ad-free and in 4K.

And if you're a Brit who's currently Down Under and wants to watch your free BBC iPlayer stream, don't forget that you can use a VPN for exactly that purpose.

'Suits' main cast

Is 'Suits' worth watching? Although ratings tailed off as the show went on, "Suits" remains a very bingeable show. Kelly Woo, Tom's Guide's Streaming Editor, described it as "the perfect summer binge-watch" when she wrote about it hitting Netflix back in June 2023. She said: "At its core, "Suits" isn't too different from the legal dramas that have been a staple of television since the beginning. It mixes 'cases of the week' with longer arcs about machinations among the lawyers. "But not all legal dramas are created equal. The ones that stand out feature well-written, three-dimensional characters portrayed by top-notch actors. "Suits" falls into this category, thanks to principal cast members Adams, Macht, Markle, Torres, Rafferty and Hoffman. ""Suits" goes down like a fine wine — smooth, luxurious, delightful. It strikes the right balance between serious and frivolous. And I think you'll find that any curiosity about a certain member of the British royal family will be overshadowed by the simple pleasures of a well-made TV show."