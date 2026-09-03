What to watch tonight: 43 new shows and movies added to Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+ and more (Sept. 3)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 3), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out these three new-to-Hulu movies worth streaming this weekend.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'Chad Powers' season 2 premiere (Hulu)

Official Season 2 Trailer | Chad Powers | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sports comedy series

What it's about: "Chad Powers" stars Glenn Powell as the titular quarterback. Well, except he's not really Chad Powers. He's actually Russ Holliday, a disgraced former college football star who has gone back to school for one last shot at glory. To do so, he's created Chad, a fake persona complete with wigs and prosthetics.

Why you should watch it: People genuinely loved season 1 of "Chad Powers," even if critics weren't so kind to it on Rotten Tomatoes. This time, the critics seemed to have changed their tune; season 2 is currently 100% fresh.

Watch all six episodes of "Chad Powers" season 2 on Hulu now

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'The Gentlemen' season 2 (Netflix)

The Gentlemen: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action-comedy series

What it's about: Theo James stars in "The Gentlemen" as Edward "Eddie" Horniman, the 13th Duke of Halstead. To many, he's a former Army captain who served as a United Nations peacekeeping officer. To a select few, he's also a drug kingpin on the rise. This season, he's joined forces with Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) and her father, Bobby (Ray Winstone), to build himself into a major power in the criminal underworld. But the Glass family is volatile, and this alliance might not last.

Why you should watch it: So far, season 2 has a perfect 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoe this show will probably work for you. Just be ready for lots of violence and crime.

Watch "The Gentlemen" season 2 on Netflix now

'Scary Movie' (2026) (Paramount+)

Scary Movie | Final Trailer (2026 Movie) - Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina Hall - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Parody horror comedy movie

What's it about? Dubbed a spiritual sequel to the first two "Scary Movie" films, "Scary Movie" (2026) follows Cindy Campbell (Anna Faris), Ray Wilkins (Shawn Wayans) and the Meeks siblings, Shorty (Marlon Wayans) and Brenda (Regina Hall), as they reunite to stop the masked killer from the original "Scary Movie."

Why you need to watch it: Look, I'm not going to pretend this movie is a masterpiece. By most accounts, it's not even good. But it is undoubtedly one of the biggest movies dropping on a streaming service today, so it had to be given the spotlight so you can decide for yourself whether or not to watch it.

Watch "Scary Movie" (2026) on Paramount+ now

Your streaming guide: Thursday, Sept 3

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Fito Páez: The World Within a Song"

"Folktales" (2025)

"Major Crimes" seasons 1-6

"Smile 2" (2024)

"The Gentlemen" season 2

"The President's Cake" (2026)

PARAMOUNT+

"Clash of the Thundermans" (2026)

"Scary Movie" (2026)

"Scary Movie" (2026) [extended cut]

HBO MAX

"Monsters of God" (new episode)

"Beat Bobby Flay" season 43 (Food Network)

"Botched Homes" season 1 (HGTV)

HULU

"Chad Powers" season 2

"Homicide Squad New Orleans" season 3

"Paranormal State" seasons 1-2

"Project Runway" season 22, 10 p.m. PT (new episode)

"The Shards" season 1 (new episode), 12 a.m. ET

"The Shards Official Podcast" finale, 12 a.m. ET

DISNEY+

"Homicide Squad New Orleans" season 3

"The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast" season 2 (new episode)

"Paranormal State" seasons 1-2

"Project Runway" season 22, 10 p.m. PT (new episode)

PEACOCK

La Vuelta a España Stage 12

Kentucky Downs

MLB - Game of the Day #158

MLB - San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 ET

MLB - Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners, 9:40 ET

Big Ten Football - Eastern Illinois vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"Chris Simmons Unbuttoned"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo"

"Noticias Telemundo Mediodía"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Access Hollywood" season 30

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" season 7

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 23

TUBI

"Arena Access with Mariah Rose"

PLUTO TV

PBR Stockyards Showcase

DAZN Ringside: Ruiz vs. Knyba

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