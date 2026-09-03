I held Lenovo’s Project AeroBlade laptop and it’s giving me serious (yet more powerful) MacBook Air vibes

I still remember watching Steve Jobs pull the first-ever MacBook Air out of a manila envelope like it was yesterday. In the years since, the best laptops have gotten even thinner and lighter. But when I first held Lenovo’s new Project AeroBlade concept laptop at IFA 2026, I felt just like I imagined Jobs did with the original MacBook Air.

At just under 830 grams (1.83 pounds), this is a seriously light 14-inch laptop. What’s more, it’s also incredibly thin at just under 10mm thick to boot. The most surprising thing, though, is the new, completely fanless cooling solution Lenovo implemented under the hood, with help from Frore Systems.

Now keep in mind, this is just a concept device that isn’t being mass-produced yet. However, if Lenovo’s past concepts that turned into real products are any indication, we could soon see a wave of incredibly thin and light ThinkBooks and even ThinkPads that can finally rival Apple’s MacBook Air.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Here’s everything you need to know about Lenovo’s Project AeroBlade and why I could easily see it being my go-to laptop for both work and travel.

From ThinkBook to ThinBook

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

With Project AeroBlade closed, it’s clear we’re dealing with something completely different than your standard ThinkBook. In fact, while the front edge tapers down to being almost pencil-thin, you can see that Lenovo had to make the back of the device larger just to house its ports. Speaking of which, there are two USB-C ports on the back left.

To get Project AeroBlade this thin, Lenovo had to completely redesign its cooling. Instead of traditional fan-based cooling, the device uses a solid-state active cooling architecture developed by Frore Systems called AirJet, which uses ultrasonic vibrations to dissipate heat.

What makes this new cooling solution stand out is that, with it under the hood, Lenovo didn’t have to sacrifice sustained performance to make this laptop extremely thin. Other benefits include reduced noise, dust intake, and mechanical complexity. The last of which is one reason I think we might see Project AeroBlade’s tech find its way into a laptop you can actually buy sooner than you would with other concepts.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On the right side, you get another USB-C port, plus a power button that looks like it has an integrated fingerprint sensor and a toggle switch. At first, I couldn’t figure out what that toggle was for, but after Lenovo’s IFA 2026 keynote, I went hands-on with Project AeroBlade a second time.

Lenovo often includes privacy shutters on its webcams and for good reason. However, this concept device is too thin for one, so instead of putting it next to the webcam, it’s on the side. Given how easy it is to smudge your laptop’s screen or push it back when toggling the privacy filter on or off, I actually prefer having it on the side.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Despite its incredibly thin design, you get the same sturdy keyboard with excellent travel that Lenovo’s known for, along with a large trackpad. Surprisingly, the ThinkBook logo is stamped on the bottom right corner of Project AeroBlade.

While Lenovo’s ThinkPads — like the X1 Carbon — are known for being very thin and light, its ThinkBooks are more affordable and practical workhorses. This could signal a brand new direction for the line, or we could see Project AeroBlade’s tech make its way into a ThinkPad first; only time will tell.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Finally, the bottom of the device has no exhaust vents because it’s completely fanless. Based on the AirJet system and motherboard I saw next to the laptop, it looks like any heat is dissipated out of the back of the device.

Phone, wallet, keys… AeroBlade

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Let’s face it, there are times when you just don’t want to bring your laptop with you to avoid adding extra weight and bulk to your backpack. With Project AeroBlade, though, I don’t think I’d ever leave my laptop at home.

While it’s technically heavier than one of the best tablets, it felt a lot lighter in hand, especially with the screen open. I know there are times I’d bring a tablet instead of a laptop, but here, that little bit of extra weight would absolutely be worth it to have a keyboard and a full computer on my person at all times.

We’ll see if and when Project AeroBlade becomes an actual laptop you can buy, but given Lenovo’s quick turnaround with its concept devices, I wouldn’t be surprised if it ends up being one of the highlights of CES 2027, complete with a price tag and a launch date.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.