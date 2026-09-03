I've just found the perfect hummingbird house for my yard on Amazon — and it has a rustic-cozy vibe

Whether you’re an avid birdwatcher or simply enjoy the beauty of colorful hummingbirds in your backyard, you might benefit from having a nest to make your garden more inviting.

And since I love nothing more than watching beautiful birds hovering around, I’ve just found the perfect hummingbird house for my garden (who knew?).

The Hummingbird House at Amazon consists of three wooden nesting spots designed to accommodate their tiny 4-inch body size. It also provides shelter and warmth, and a groove on top offers food, making it the ideal home.

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Not only can they live safely inside, away from predators, but these hummingbird nests will instantly spruce up your yard.

Here’s why I’ll be buying a few to create a hummingbird haven.

Besworlds Hummingbird House: $21 at Amazon These 3-piece wooden hummingbird nests are specifically designed to fit their small stature and provide them with shelter and warmth. There's also a small perch outside it and a groove on the roof that works like a feeder to put bird food. Plus, its pine wood has a natural scent that helps attract our furry friends back. Not bad for just $21!

How to use a hummingbird house

(Image credit: Besworlds / Edited with Gemini)

Perhaps what caught my attention was just how beautiful these wooden nests look. And unlike traditional boxy bird feeders, they won’t look out of place with my garden style. Handcrafted from pine wood, these nests also have a natural aroma that’s known to entice more hummingbirds into your outdoor space — even better.

You simply hang these nests on a sturdy pole or tree and watch the hummingbirds flock to their resting spots. I also love the way it’s designed with a neat food storage and feeder at the top of the ‘house’ and a drainage hole at the bottom to ensure it’s kept clean.

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Best of all, hummingbirds will love their homes, as it will provide a cozy and safe haven all year round!

Things not to feed hummingbirds

Hummingbirds and feeder (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similar to knowing how to feed birds in winter , it’s useful to know the right types of food to give to hummingbirds. These would need to be suited to their species, offering the nutritional value that they need.

Bread — While it’s tempting to feed scraps, bread has no nutritional value for birds and will only fill up their stomachs. This will prevent them from eating sufficient seeds and grains with more nutritional benefits.

Meat — Never add raw meat to the feeder as this can attract unwanted guests like rodents, cats or foxes. Plus, meat will spoil very quickly and can be fatal to birds.

Salt — Too much salt is toxic for birds and can affect their nervous system. This includes salted nuts or other heavily salted foodstuffs.

Household food scraps — These won’t be appealing to birds and will only attract rodents or foxes to the feeder. Plus, any food cooked in oil or garlic will be harmful to birds.

It's advisable to stick with a suitable bird food mix, or you could try this simple nectar recipe, which will attract hummingbirds to your yard.

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