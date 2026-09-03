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Are OpenAI and Claude down? Live updates as many AI services report outages

Many popular AI services are down

News
By
Last updated
Claude and Shutterstock logos on phones
(Image credit: © Shutterstock)

Something is happening with many of the most popular AI agents, most notably ChatGPT and Claude, as reports on Downdetector are spiking. OpenAI's ChatGPT has the most reports, with more than 40,000, but Claude is still getting a good number of reports at 1,500, while Gemini and Grok are also seeing smaller spikes.

OpenAI's status page is showing that something is wrong. Claude is also showing issues on its status page and has been for the last couple of hours.

Live updates

Errors still happening

ChatGPT errors

(Image credit: OpenAI)

According to OpenAI's status page, issues are still happening with ChatGPT. While the Downdetector reports may have dropped to almost zero at this point, the fact that OpenAI is still saying something is wrong indicates that the problem isn't gone yet.

Reports dropping fast

Downdetector

(Image credit: Downdetector)

The reports have suddenly taken a nosedive on all of the services, so whatever happened might be fixed already. Since OpenAI and Claude both have said they put out mitigations for the problems, the drop in Downdetector reports makes sense.

OpenAI status

OpenAI status page

(Image credit: OpenAI)

OpenAI's official status page shows service issues. According to the company's status page, it has "applied the mitigation and is monitoring the recovery."

Reports everywhere

Downdetector

(Image credit: Downdetector)

Reports are spiking on Downdetector for several popular AI services including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Grok.

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