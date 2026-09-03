Are OpenAI and Claude down? Live updates as many AI services report outages

Something is happening with many of the most popular AI agents, most notably ChatGPT and Claude, as reports on Downdetector are spiking. OpenAI's ChatGPT has the most reports, with more than 40,000, but Claude is still getting a good number of reports at 1,500, while Gemini and Grok are also seeing smaller spikes.

OpenAI's status page is showing that something is wrong. Claude is also showing issues on its status page and has been for the last couple of hours.