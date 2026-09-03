Motorola just gave the Razr a gem-studded glow-up with 35 Swarovski Crystals — and I can't believe how much I like it
A foldable so elegant, I wouldn’t blame you for keeping it closed
Instead of redesigning its hinge or eliminating the crease, Motorola has given its iconic Razr foldable a major, exterior glow-up as part of its Brilliant Collection, complete with 35 individual Swarovski Crystals.
This isn’t the first time that Motorola has worked with both Swarovski and Pantone to reimagine one of its foldables. However, unlike the Ice Melt Razr from 2025’s collection, this new edition based on the Motorola Razr 70 sports a much darker hue.
After holding this device myself, I really like how it feels and if I were after something more elegant as my daily driver, the new Motorola Razr with Crystals by Swarovski might be reason enough to give one of the best foldable phones a try.
Here’s everything you need to know about the latest addition to Motorola’s Brilliant Collection along with the price which is surprisingly affordable for a crystal-studded foldable.
The crystal-studded foldable returns
The new Motorola Razr with Crystals by Swarovski is essentially a special edition of the Razr 70 (the standard Motorola Razr 2026 in the U.S.) in a new color with 35 hand-positioned Silver Night crystals. As for the color, the device is wrapped in Pantone Meteorite.
When I first saw the phone, I was struck by the sense of elegance throughout. It feels great thanks to the leather-inspired texture of its exterior though Motorola is including a clear protective case to keep all of those crystals — and your pockets — safe from scratches.
On the outside, there’s a 3.6-inch external display that you can run full apps on, check notifications, reply to messages and more. When unfolded, you’re met with a smooth 6.9-inch Extreme AMOLED display powered by a 4,800 mAh battery that delivers up to 36 hours of battery life on a single charge.
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As for the cameras, the Motorola Razr with Crystals By Swarovski sports a dual 50MP main camera system. Since this is a foldable, you can close its lid and use these for even more glamorous selfies too.
While there are crystals throughout the diamond-shaped pattern around back, the one that really stuck out to me is embedded in the device’s hinge. Likewise, there are also three crystals across the top of the phone’s smaller outer display.
Style beyond the fold
Foldables are certainly becoming more mainstream as we saw with the recent release of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra. Then with the foldable iPhone Ultra on the horizon, I expect we’ll soon see more foldables while out and about than ever before. However, even that phone won’t turn heads like the Motorola Razr with Crystals by Swarovski.
So what does this crystal-studded foldable cost? A lot less than you’d think actually. While we’ve seen custom-made iPhones covered in gems before which start at $10K and go all the way up to the hundreds of thousands of dollars, Motorola is selling this one for just $899.
The latest device from Motorola’s Brilliant Collection will be available in select markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Latin America soon, though we don’t have an exact release date.
The Motorola Razr with Crystals by Swarovski certainly won’t be for everyone but if you want a phone that stands out from the crowd while looking absolutely stunning doing so, this is the one to get.
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Anthony Spadafora is the managing editor for security and home office furniture at Tom’s Guide where he covers everything from data breaches to password managers and the best way to cover your whole home or business with Wi-Fi. He also reviews standing desks, office chairs and other home office accessories with a penchant for building desk setups. Before joining the team, Anthony wrote for ITProPortal while living in Korea and later for TechRadar Pro after moving back to the US. Based in Houston, Texas, when he’s not writing Anthony can be found tinkering with PCs and game consoles, managing cables and upgrading his smart home.
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