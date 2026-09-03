Meet the mass-produced humanoid robot that wants to steal your face

The push to develop and manufacture humanoid robots is accelerating, driven by efforts from numerous tech companies headquartered in China, the United States, Europe, Japan, and South Korea.

And when you take a quick peek at any sort of recent updates around those robots, you’ll come across some inspiring ones and also spot some hilarious incidents. In Japan, a company by the name of Noetra has plans to deploy 10 million humanoid robots by 2040 to fulfill a number of useful everyday tasks. In the U.S., a team of engineers and surgeons from the University of California San Diego performed successful surgeries with humanoid robots involved in the process. And in Russia, a video surfaced of a humanoid robot fighting back against a man who shoved it.

In another bit of news surrounding humanoid robots, a company based in China called UBTECH (which specializes in intelligent robotic solutions) is planning to launch its own line of robotic models sometime in September.

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And one of the biggest reveals connected to those eerily human-looking bots is how they can be made to look just like real people.

Say hello to UBTECH’s line of UWORLD U1 humanoid robots

Finally! UBTECH U1 Bionic Humanoid Full Launch – Full Specs & Price Reveal - YouTube Watch On

Back in June, UBTECH held its 2026 Global Launch Event in Shenzhen to do a public unveiling of its lineup of UWORLD U1 humanoid robots.

The UWORLD U1 Series of full-size ultra-bionic humanoid robots comes in three models, as described in this official press release: the U1 Lite semi-torso edition, the high-performance full-body U1 Pro, and the high-dynamic full-body U1 Ultra. James Zhou, the founder, chairman of the board and CEO of UBTECH, laid out the company’s long-term vision for their humanoid robots and their expected connections with humans. That vision includes bots completing repetitive and hazardous tasks, offering companionship and evolving seamless interactions between humans and the robots that accompany them.

The U1 Series of humanoid robots is clearly being produced for mass production and regular consumer use instead of being relegated to factory work. And the models that have been revealed have the sort of likeness that makes them look just like anime characters and pop idols.

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One of the more surprising features connected to UBTECH’s humanoid robots is its use of 3D facial reconstruction and voiceprint-based identity replication technologies. Those two components come together to recreate the facial structure of what UBTECH deems “designated individuals.” The company also stated that its humanoid robots will be enhanced by multimodal situational awareness and be intelligent enough to provide psychological support for its users. It’ll be quite the shock to be able to speak to your U1 bot while it wears the face of someone you actually know.

UBTECH U1 Lite vs Pro vs Ultra: Fully Customizable Humanoid Robots for Everyone - YouTube Watch On

According to the South China Morning Post, the U1 Lite, U1 Pro and U1 Ultra humanoid robots have already pulled in 13,361 pre-orders, with initial deliveries scheduled to roll out on September 16. The U1 Lite is priced around &17,829.63, the U1 Pro comes in around $25,271.05, and the U1 Ultra male & female models cost around $147,340.02 and $130,968.95, respectively, as explained by Robozaps.

UWORLD plans to donate 100 U1 Series humanoid robots this year and beyond in a bid to support children who may not have one or both of their parents in their lives, senior citizens who live on their own and families facing difficult types of trying circumstances.

Final thoughts

UBTECH’S U1 lineup still has that uncanny valley look to it that’s always creeped me out about humanoid robots meant to look just like us. I’m interested in hearing what buyers think about these companion bots and how they improve their daily lives. I’ll just refrain from ever having one in my presence daily—the thought of having a bot follow me around while wearing the face of a loved one (dead or alive) makes me shudder.

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