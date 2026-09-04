ChatGPT-6 Astra is here — this one prompt shows what it can really do

OpenAI launched ChatGPT-6 Astra Thursday and it has already proven to be dramatically better at coding, computer use, research and other complex tasks, while OpenAI President Greg Brockman has even suggested its arrival could mark the beginning of the AGI era.

But when a new model arrives, particularly of this caliber, one question is on the minds of many: What am I actually supposed to do with it?



Sure, you could use it just as you have used other ChatGPT models to write an email, plan dinner or explain something you don't understand. It will almost certainly do those things very well. But you'd also be using one of OpenAI's most capable models to do essentially the same jobs you were giving ChatGPT yesterday.

Astra is built for something more ambitious. Instead of answering one question and waiting for the next, it can take on longer, more complicated jobs, work through multiple steps and keep going as it gets closer to the result you asked for.

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So if you want to find out what has actually changed, I think there's a much better way to begin. And you only need one prompt to get started.

What is GPT-6 Astra?

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GPT-6 Astra is OpenAI's latest frontier model and the successor to GPT-5.6 Sol. As you'd expect from a new generation of GPT, it performs better across many of the benchmarks OpenAI uses to measure reasoning, coding and other capabilities.

Astra has been designed to handle much longer jobs that can involve planning, research, computer use and repeated attempts to get something right. It can navigate websites and software, keep track of what it is trying to accomplish and continue working through a problem rather than handing every step back to you.

That's a pretty big change in how you might use ChatGPT. Previous versions were primarily something you worked with. Astra is something you can give work to.

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Who can use GPT-6 Astra?

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Before you start looking for it in your model picker, know that OpenAI isn't giving everyone Astra at once.

The rollout begins with select enterprise customers before expanding to ChatGPT Plus, Pro and Business subscribers. If you don't see Astra in ChatGPT yet, that doesn't necessarily mean your account won't get it; access is being rolled out gradually.

OpenAI has not yet confirmed when, or whether, Astra will become available to people using ChatGPT's free tier.

That means many of us may have a little time before using Astra, but when it does, appear, however, I wouldn't start by throwing your usual ChatGPT prompts at it.

Instead, I'd give it a job.

What can GPT-6 Astra actually do?

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One of the biggest differences with Astra is how long it can stay on a task. That's important because a lot of the things we'd actually like AI to take off our plates don't fit neatly into a single prompt and response.

Planning a vacation, for example, isn't just asking for a list of hotels. You need to decide where to stay, compare prices, work around everyone's schedule, figure out transportation, research what you want to do and somehow make all of those decisions fit within a budget.

The same is true if you're researching a major purchase, organizing a home project, digging through dozens of documents or trying to turn an idea into something finished.

Which brings me to the first prompt I'd try.

The one prompt I'd give GPT-6 Astra first

Rather than creating a prompt for one particular task, I wanted something I could reuse whenever I had a goal that involved more work than I wanted to do myself.

Here's the prompt I came up with for GPT-6 Astra:

I have a goal I've been putting off: [DESCRIBE YOUR GOAL].

Your job is to help me achieve the goal, not simply give me advice about it.

First, determine what you think I am actually trying to accomplish. Define what a successful outcome would look like and identify any assumptions you are making. If there is a better way to achieve the underlying goal than the approach I suggested, tell me and use the better approach unless it requires a decision only I can make.

Before beginning, identify what information, tools and actions are available to you. Ask me only for information you genuinely cannot obtain or reasonably infer yourself.

Then make a plan and begin carrying it out.

As you work:

• Keep track of what has been completed and what remains.

• Decide what to do next based on the results of previous actions rather than blindly following your original plan.

• Check important work before relying on it.

• If an approach fails, determine why, change your strategy and try again when reasonable.

• Look for problems, missing information or opportunities I may not have considered.

• Make routine, reversible decisions yourself. Ask me before actions that are consequential, irreversible, expensive, sensitive or require my personal judgment.

• Use new information you discover to update your understanding of the goal and your plan.

• Do not treat producing an answer as completion. The task is complete only when the defined success criteria have been met or you've reached something you genuinely cannot do without me.

When you need me, explain exactly what is blocking progress and ask for the smallest decision, permission or piece of information necessary to continue.

When the goal is complete, give me a concise report showing what you accomplished, what you changed from the original plan and why, important decisions you made, anything you could not complete and exactly what remains for me to do.

To use this prompt for yourself, you only need to change is the first line.

You could tell Astra you want to plan a family vacation, find a new laptop, organize a birthday party, research a home renovation or finally tackle a project you've been putting off for six months. The point isn't really the task. It's what happens next.

Why I think this is the best first prompt for Astra

Most prompts test the answer an AI gives you. This one tests what the AI does between your request and that answer. In other words, it tests exactly what the AI can do for you.

First, Astra has to turn a vague goal into an actual plan. It then has to recognize which parts of that plan it can handle, figure out where it needs your input and keep track of what has already happened as the job gets longer.

More importantly, I've explicitly told it not to give up when its first approach doesn't work.

That's something I particularly want to see with Astra. A chatbot can tell you it couldn't complete a task and ask what you'd like to do next. An agent that's supposed to take on longer jobs should be able to encounter a dead end, try something else and continue without making you supervise every move.

There's also a deliberate limit in the prompt. I'm not telling Astra to make every decision for me.

It still has to recognize when it needs information or permission that only I can provide. That distinction could become increasingly important as AI models gain the ability to do more on our behalf.

Final thoughts

ChatGPT-6 is nothing like we've ever seen before. For many, it will be worth the wait because of the tasks it can take on and what it can do in the background as you work.



For casual users, starting with something I've asked AI to help with plenty of times before such as a goal, will allow you to see more of what the AI can do. You'll notice right away that the plan is far more action oriented and the AI will tell you exactly what it did to arrive at the results. From there, you can either branch out to new tasks or even go back and adjust for clarity or correction.



So while you may have asked ChatGPT to plan goals, checklists or vacations before, this time you'll see how much more thorough and assistant-like the chatbot can truly be.

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