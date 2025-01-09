Notre Dame vs. Penn State Orange Bowl livestream: How to watch College Football Playoff semifinal game online from anywhere

The Notre Dame vs. Penn State Orange Bowl livestream is kicking off tomorrow, bringing us the first matchup of the semifinal round of the 2024 college football playoff season. Here's how to watch the Orange Bowl from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

► Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. GMT (Jan 10) / 11:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 10)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Orange Bowl rings in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoffs with an iconic matchup between two historic college football powerhouse schools. No. 7 seed Notre Dame will face off against No. 6 seed Penn State in Miami Gardens, Florida for a chance to compete for the 2024 College Football Championship.

While this marks the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's sixth Orange Bowl appearance, it's undoubtedly their most important. The school boasts 11 college football national championships but hasn't hoisted the hardware outright since 1988. Head coach Marcus Freeman has the team playing like winners, having won 12 straight games after a Week 1 loss to Northern Illinois. With the game status of star running back Jeremiyah Love in question for Thursday, the Fighting Irish will need edge rusher Rylie Mills and the defense to step up for a shot at victory.

On the other side of the ball, the Penn State Nittany Lions are fresh off of a statement victory over Heisman finalist Austin Jeanty and the Boise State Broncos. The team finished the regular season 11-1, and despite losing to No. 1 seed Oregon in the Big Ten Championship, earned the College Football Playoff committee's respect. Can quarterback Drew Allar and his Nittany Lions teammates prove them right and keep their lofty dreams alive? Will Notre Dame continue their march toward a return to championship glory? Tune in tomorrow night to find out.

Make sure you don't miss this Notre Dame vs. Penn State Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game live stream or any of this season's college football with our 2024 college football livestreams guide.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Orange is just $46/month and offers ESPN, ESPN2 and more. Sling Blue starts at just $46 (depending on location) and offers local broadcast networks (select market), NFL Network and more. You can combine both plans for as little as $61 a month.

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling and watch the Notre Dame vs. Penn State Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game livestream.

In the U.S., the Notre Dame vs. Penn State Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game livestream is on ESPN. That means it's not available over the air with one of the best TV antennas, but it is typically available with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package is just $46 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including ESPN.

Or, for $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ESPN, all the broadcast networks and more.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch select college football livestreams over the air for free. Unfortunately, since this Notre Dame vs. Penn State Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game livestream is on ESPN, you cannot watch it for free with an antenna.

U.K. fans can watch the Notre Dame vs. Penn State Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game livestream on Sky Sports. The game will be accessible on Sky Sports NFL at 12:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Jan 10.

If you want this game and other select NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., and can't access Sky Sports, don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch the Notre Dame vs Penn State Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game livestream abroad.

In Australia, the Notre Dame vs. Penn State Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game livestream will be shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL livestreams, with a few games on offer each week. Kayo Sports will have access to this game and all College Football Playoff games this season through its ESPN deal

Of course, if you're in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

If you're in Canada, the Notre Dame vs. Penn State Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game livestream will be on TSN1, TSN3, TSN5, and TSN Plus. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football livestreams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

Of course, if you're in Canada, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.