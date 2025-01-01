Notre Dame vs Georgia Sugar Bowl livestream: How to watch College Football Playoff quarterfinal game online from anywhere

This Notre Dame vs. Georgia Sugar Bowl livestream is the last matchup of the quarterfinal round of the 2024 college football playoff season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Notre Dame vs Georgia Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream, date, time and channels The Notre Dame vs. Georgia Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream is on Wed. Jan. 1

► Time: 8:45 p.m. ET / 5:45 p.m. PT / 1:45 a.m. GMT (Jan. 2) / 12:45 p.m. AEST (Jan. 2)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The final matchup of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal round brings us a heated contest between Notre Dame and Georgia. These two storied programs have combined for 15 national championships, with Georgia having won two of the last three behind head coach Kirby Smart. The winner of this Sugar Bowl matchup will continue their journey to bring home more championship hardware.

The No. 7 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish head into this New Year’s Day matchup with momentum from a 27-17 first-round triumph over Indiana. The Fighting Irish haven’t lost since a September 7th miscue led to a defeat at the hands of Northern Illinois. A big reason for their success has been the play of quarterback Riley Leonard, who has thrown 17 touchdown passes and only three interceptions since the loss. If Notre Dame is going to advance to the semifinal round of the College Football Playoffs, Riley and running back Jeremiyah Love will need to continue to be dominant forces on the field.

But the No. 2-seed Georgia Bulldogs surely have other ideas. The 2023 season saw the SEC conference powerhouse take a break from their title run, but Georgia and quarterback Carson Beck have been working all season to bring home another title belt. Unfortunately, while the Bulldogs got an extra week of rest this week thanks to a first-round bye, Beck is missing the game entirely due to injury. Can Smart and the Bulldogs win without Beck? Or will the Fighting Irish stamp out their hopes and move on themselves? Tune into the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff livestream to find out.

Make sure you don't miss the Notre Dame vs. Georgia Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream or any of this season's college football with our 2024 college football livestreams guide.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Orange is just $46/month and offers ESPN, ESPN2 and more. Sling Blue starts at just $46 (depending on location) and offers local broadcast networks (select market), NFL Network and more. You can combine both plans for as little as $61 a month.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sing for 50% off for a limited time.

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling and watch the Notre Dame vs. Georgia Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream.

In the U.S., the Notre Dame vs. Georgia Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream is on ESPN. Unfortunately, that means it's not available over the air with one of the best TV antennas, but it is typically available with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package is just $46 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including ESPN.

Or, for $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ESPN, all the broadcast networks and more.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch select college football livestreams over the air for free. Unfortunately, since this Notre Dame vs. Georgia Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream is on ESPN, you cannot watch it for free with an antenna.

Unfortunately, U.K. fans cannot watch the Notre Dame vs Georgia Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal Fiesta Bowl game livestream on Sky Sports. While we are surprised to see its commission, at present it's not on Sky's sports fixtures schedule.

If you want to watch other select NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., and can't access Sky Sports, don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch the Notre Dame vs. Georgia Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream abroad.

In Australia, the Notre Dame vs. Georgia Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream will be shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL livestreams, with a few games on offer each week. Kayo Sports will have access to this game and all College Football Playoff games this season through its ESPN deal

Of course, if you're in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

If you're in Canada, the Notre Dame vs. Georgia Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream will be on TSN1 and TSN3. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football livestreams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

Of course, if you're in Canada, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.