Google Messages waited far too long to join the personalization party. iMessage and apps like Whatsapp have long offered custom background, while Android's primary texting app kept users locked into plain designs.

That changed recently with the arrival of dedicated chat themes. You can now abandon the default look, swap out boring backdrops for vibrant wallpapers, and give every group chat or contact its own distinct personality.

Interestingly, these changes are only visible to you, so you can go as bold as you like without affecting anyone else's view.

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What you need to change your background

Custom themes are built into recent versions of Google Messages, so if your app updated recently, you may already have the feature waiting for you.

However, if you open a chat and do not see the theme settings yet, you simply need to update the app through the Google Play Store.

Open the store, tap your profile icon in the top-right corner, select Manage apps & device, and install any pending updates for Google Messages. Chat themes are available on both standard releases and beta builds.

You also need to make sure Rich Communication Services are active, as custom themes rely on RCS technology. Open Google Messages, tap your profile icon, navigate to Messages settings, and select RCS chats to confirm that the feature is toggled on.

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Find the chat theme menu

Opening the theme customization menu takes only three quick taps from inside any conversation thread.

First, open Google Messages and select the specific text thread you want to design. Next, tap the three vertical dots located in the top-right corner of the screen and select Chat theme from the dropdown list to open the visual design editor.

Pick your chat colors and backgrounds

The first customization option is chat colors. By default, your color matches your system accent color, but you can choose from eight additional styles. Each color option changes your conversation background, chat bubbles, and interface elements like the voice recorder button.

Wallpapers offer even more personalization. Google provides pre-selected images organized by category — Animals, Architecture, Landscapes, Space, and others. If these don't appeal to you, tap Choose a photo to select any image from your phone or Google Photos.

What feature are you waiting for next? Now that Google has finally delivered custom chat themes, what should the next feature drop be? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.

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