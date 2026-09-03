There's a special kind of defeat in cleaning your baseboards and watching the dust return within days. I'd wipe them spotless, and by the end of the week they looked like I'd never bothered.

I figured that's just what baseboards do, sit near the floor and collect whatever drifts down. Then I learned the real culprit: static. Dust doesn't just settle on surfaces, it's pulled there, clinging to the electrical charge that builds up on them.

The fix, it turns out, had been sitting in my laundry room the whole time. A single dryer sheet, dragged along the baseboard, lifts the dust and wipes out the static charge that invites it back.

Why a dryer sheet works when a damp cloth doesn't

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A wet rag removes the dust you can see, but it does nothing about the charge underneath, so the surface starts re-attracting particles the moment it dries. That's the loop most cleaning gets stuck in.

Dryer sheets break it. They're coated in fabric softeners whose compounds neutralize static as they glide across a surface, leaving the baseboard electrically 'quiet' instead of primed to grab the next passing speck.

It's the same reason the sheets stop your laundry from clinging in the dryer, applied to a board at ankle height.

Use a fresh dryer sheet for best results

Dryer sheets lose their static-fighting power after being used in the dryer, so grab a fresh one from the box.

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For lightly dusty baseboards, one pass with a dryer sheet is often enough. Work your way along the baseboard, making sure to get into corners and grooves where dust accumulates.

If your baseboards are heavily soiled, start with a barely damp microfiber cloth to lift the bulk of the dirt, tackle any stubborn spots with soapy water, then dry them thoroughly. Once they're clean and dry, finish with a fresh dryer sheet.

This final step neutralizes static and keeps dust from resettling quickly. Repeat the dryer sheet treatment every few weeks for lasting results.

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