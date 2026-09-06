Fruit flies seem to materialize out of thin air the second you bring home fresh produce or leave a single item on the counter for more than ten minutes. While the internet is flooded with fancy sticky pads and expensive plug-in UV traps, you do not need to spend twenty dollars to clear out your kitchen.

I spent the last week testing three of the most popular DIY traps using basic household ingredients to see which one actually catches pests instead of just cluttering your countertops.

Best for immediate swarms: Apple cider vinegar

The most widely recommended method combines warm apple cider vinegar with a few drops of liquid dish soap in a small bowl, covered tightly with plastic wrap and poked with tiny fork holes.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

The theory is that the sharp, fermented smell of the cider lures the flies through the plastic, while the dish soap breaks the liquid's surface tension so they sink immediately.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In testing, this setup worked extraordinarily well. The combination of sweet fermentation and the dish soap trap meant that once flies went in, none managed to float or crawl back out.

It takes under thirty seconds to assemble, uses items sitting in your pantry right now, and proved to be the undisputed overall winner of the test.

Best when you have no vinegar: Fruit scrap funnel

If you do not have apple cider vinegar on hand, a simple zero-cost alternative uses leftover kitchen scraps.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mash a piece of overripe fruit, like a bruised banana, strawberry, or soft peach directly into the bottom of a glass jar, then add a few tablespoons of water and just a single drop of liquid dish soap.

Be careful not to add too much soap, as fruit flies will easily detect the strong chemical scent and stay away entirely.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Then roll a sheet of paper (or any flexible material you have lying around, like an old piece of mail, notebook paper, or aluminum foil) into a cone, placing the narrow opening down into the jar without touching the fruit mixture.

The flies easily navigate down the wide funnel toward the sweet scent, but their clumsy flight patterns make it nearly impossible for them to find the tiny opening to fly back out.

While this trap successfully lures in plenty of pests, it requires precise folding to ensure no gaps are left around the rim.

Best for minimal effort: Leftover alcohol trap

The ultimate lazy solution relies on leaving an inch of stale beer or bottom-of-the-bottle red wine in a shallow glass with a drop of dish soap. Because yeast and sugars are massive fruit fly magnets, this method requires almost zero prep work beyond simply not rinsing out your drink glass.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While it did catch a handful of flies overnight, it proved noticeably less potent than the apple cider vinegar setup. The lower acidity level means the scent does not project as strongly across a room, making it more of a passive secondary trap than an active infestation solver.

It works in a pinch if you already have an open bottle sitting around, but it will not clear a heavy swarm as fast as a dedicated vinegar mixture.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.