How to watch Italian Grand Prix on Apple TV

How To
By
Published

Apple TV are streaming this weekend's Italian Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli - Italian Grand Prix
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Formula 1 2026 season heads to Monza this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix with home hero Kimi Antonelli leading the Drivers' Championship by 59 points.

The good news – if you live in the U.S. – is that you can watch the Italian Grand Prix on Apple TV with a FREE 7-day trial.

Read on to learn how to stream Italian Grand Prix on Apple TV in the U.S. If you're a new or returning subscriber.

How to watch Italian Grand Prix on Apple TV

▶︎ Every Grand Prix, practice and qualifying session of the Italian Grand Prix is available to stream on Apple TV in the U.S..7-day FREE trial

▶︎ Every Grand Prix, practice and qualifying session of the Italian Grand Prix is available to stream on Apple TV in the U.S..

Subscriptions start at $14.99 per month or $119 per year, and new users get access to a 7-day FREE trial.

Apple TV feature a dedicated F1 section that will house all live streams, including practice sessions, qualifying, sprint races, and Sunday’s main race, along with driver onboard cameras and other special features. To encourage new viewers, Apple TV will stream all practice sessions from every Grand Prix for free.

View Deal

How to watch Italian Grand Prix on Apple TV from anywhere

NordVPN exclusive deal: 75% Off + 3 Months FREENordVPN✅ 3 months extra FREE!✅ 75% off usual price✅ Unlocks regional streaming
Exclusive Deal

NordVPN exclusive deal: 75% Off + 3 Months FREE

Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.

✅ 3 months extra FREE!
✅ 75% off usual price
✅ Unlocks regional streaming

Use Nord to unblock your usual coverage and watch Formula 1 on Apple TV with our exclusive deal.

View Deal

What time does the Italian Grand Prix start?

The Italian Grand Prix starts at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday in the U.S. which is 2 p.m. BST in the U.K. and 11 p.m. AEST in Australia.

More from Tom's Guide

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Jacob Jones
Jacob Jones
Junior Editor

Jacob is a journalist and editor based in the UK. He studied Specialist Sports Journalism at the University of Derby, graduating with First-Class Honours. He has contributed articles to Football League World and previously worked at Yeovil Town Football Club. Jacob’s expertise spans streaming services and sports, with a particular passion for football, cricket, and rugby union.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.