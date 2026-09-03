How to watch Italian Grand Prix on Apple TV
Apple TV are streaming this weekend's Italian Grand Prix
The Formula 1 2026 season heads to Monza this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix with home hero Kimi Antonelli leading the Drivers' Championship by 59 points.
The good news – if you live in the U.S. – is that you can watch the Italian Grand Prix on Apple TV with a FREE 7-day trial.
Read on to learn how to stream Italian Grand Prix on Apple TV in the U.S. If you're a new or returning subscriber.
How to watch Italian Grand Prix on Apple TV
▶︎ Every Grand Prix, practice and qualifying session of the Italian Grand Prix is available to stream on Apple TV in the U.S..
Subscriptions start at $14.99 per month or $119 per year, and new users get access to a 7-day FREE trial.
Apple TV feature a dedicated F1 section that will house all live streams, including practice sessions, qualifying, sprint races, and Sunday’s main race, along with driver onboard cameras and other special features. To encourage new viewers, Apple TV will stream all practice sessions from every Grand Prix for free.
How to watch Italian Grand Prix on Apple TV from anywhere
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What time does the Italian Grand Prix start?
The Italian Grand Prix starts at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday in the U.S. which is 2 p.m. BST in the U.K. and 11 p.m. AEST in Australia.
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Jacob is a journalist and editor based in the UK. He studied Specialist Sports Journalism at the University of Derby, graduating with First-Class Honours. He has contributed articles to Football League World and previously worked at Yeovil Town Football Club. Jacob’s expertise spans streaming services and sports, with a particular passion for football, cricket, and rugby union.
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