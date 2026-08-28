There's no shortage of ways to spend a weekend on the couch, and this month Prime Video is making a strong case for staying put while August gives way to September. Amazon's streaming service has loaded up its library with new movies for this weekend, with a few that are absolutely worth your time.

Rather than make you dig for the good stuff, I've pulled out three films that stand above the rest, and they couldn't be more different from one another. There's "Is God Is," a revenge thriller that critics have fallen hard for. There's "Back to the 90s," a goofy, good-hearted time-travel comedy about a boy band lost in the wrong decade. And there's "The Last Sunrise," a tender summer romance set against the beaches of Mallorca, from Anna Todd. Yes, that Anna Todd.

Ready to start watching? Here's why each one is worth a spot on your watchlist this weekend.

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'Is God Is'

Is God Is | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Twin sisters Racine (Kara Young) and Anaia (Mallori Johnson) were burned and scarred as small children in a fire they barely survived. Now 21, they're summoned to the Deep South to the deathbed of their dying mother, a woman known only as "She," or "God," who's covered in scars of her own. She tells them the truth: their father set the fire that disfigured all three of them. Now, she wants them to make him pay. The sisters take up arms and set out to take revenge on the man who ruined their lives.

Why you should watch it: This genre-bending revenge thriller is one of the most acclaimed films of the year. It's currently sitting at an impressive 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. But if critic reviews don't mean much to you, you won't want to miss Kara Young and Mallori Johnson as the two scorned sisters.

Stream "Is God Is" on Prime Video now

'Back to the 90's'

Back To The 90's - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Five childhood friends, Matteo, Jonas, Chris, Ben and Oliver, have shared a dream since they were kids: making it big as a boy band. Just as their shot at stardom finally comes within reach, one of them threatens to walk away. But things get much stranger as all five of them are flung back in time, only to land in the middle of the 1990s. Stuck in another decade, they have to figure out what real friendship means and what it actually takes to make it as a band.

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Why you should watch it: This German time-travel comedy is a bright, feel-good crowd-pleaser. And for those of you who can't get enough of boy-band nostalgia, you can travel back to your BSB or*Nsync days and relive them vicariously through this flick.

Watch "Back to the 90's" on Prime Video now

'The Last Sunrise'

The Last Sunrise - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Ry (Maia Reficco) is a college student living with a chronic illness who heads off for a summer in Mallorca with her mother (Eva Longoria), hoping for an escape. What she doesn't count on is Julián (Fernando Lindez), a local who pulls her out of her shell and teaches her to live in the moment. But as her condition worsens and family secrets start to surface, the perfect summer she's found threatens to fall apart before it's over.

Why you should watch it: Based on the best-selling novel by Anna Todd (After), this is the next best thing to the angsty teen romance. If you've had your nose buried in sweaty, smut-filled prose all summer, this is a no-brainer. It's a swoony, sun-soaked summer romance in the vein of "The Fault in Our Stars," and it'll make you cry and yearn all at the same time.

Stream "The Last Sunrise" on Prime Video now

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