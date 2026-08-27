What to watch tonight: 32 new shows and movies added to Netflix, Hulu, Peacock and more (Aug. 27)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (August 27), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out these free Prime Video movies you can stream right now.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'Leanne' season 2 (Netflix)

Leanne | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Situational comedy series

What's it about? Leanne Morgan stars in this Netflix sitcom as Leanne. Now, she's not playing herself. Instead, she's a newly single woman, and her sister, Carol (Kristen Johnston), is determined to get her back in the dating game. In this season, Leanne's dating life isn't her only problem. She's also dealing with her parents moving in with her and the renewed presence of her (now ex) husband (Ryan Stiles).

Why you need to watch it: If you like network sitcoms like "Two and a Half Men" and "The Big Bang Theory," then "Leanne" is for you. Especially because it comes from the mind of Chuck Lorre, who created all three shows mentioned in the previous sentence.

Watch "Leanne" season 2 on Netflix now

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'Adults' season 2 premiere (Hulu)

Adults | Season 2 Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Situational comedy series

What it's about: "Adults" centers on a group of young friends: Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao), and Anton (Owen Thiele). They're young and struggling to navigate the challenges of being an adult. They're also all living together in Samir's childhood home, and that sometimes proves tricky.

Why you should watch it: This show definitely has "Girls" vibes, and it knows it. In the trailer, Zosia Mamet, who starred in the now-iconic HBO comedy-drama series, even references this close resemblance, saying, "You think you're the first ones to be young and adorable in New York?" So, if shows like "Girls" speak to you, "Adults" needs to be on your watchlist tonight.

Watch the two-episode premiere of "Adults" season 2 on Hulu now

'The Undeclared War' season 2 (Peacock)

The Undeclared War Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Thriller series

What's it about? In season 1 of "The Undeclared War," a Russian cyberattack took down part of the U.K. internet. That crisis was ultimately diffused, but just as Danny Patrick's (Simon Pegg) team at the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) are recovering, they're seemingly hit with betrayal and treason from one of their own.

Why you need to watch it: In season 1, the focus was more on Hannah Khalique-Brown as student intern Saara Parvin, and her Russian counterpart, but this season the show seems to be all in on Simon Pegg's Patrick. It gives off vibes of "The Agency," but if it were a network TV show rather than a prestige TV show. Still, it looks like fun, and it's a brief six-episode binge-watch.

Watch all six episodes of "The Undeclared War" season 2 on Peacock now

Your streaming guide: Thursday, Aug 27

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Leanne" season 2

PRIME VIDEO

"Nickel Boys" (2024)

WNBA - Golden State Valkyries at New York Liberty, 8 p.m. ET

WNBA - Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. ET

HBO MAX

"Monsters of God" (new episode)

"Totally '90s House" season 1 (HGTV)

HULU

FX’s "Adults" season 2

"Project Runway" season 22, 10 p.m. PT (new episode)

FX’s "The Shards" season 1 (new episode)

"Celebrity Ghost Stories (Classics)" seasons 3-5

DISNEY+

"Project Runway" season 22, 10 p.m. PT (new episode)

PGA Tour – Tour Championship

PEACOCK

"The Undeclared War" season 2

"Married at First Sight" season 20 (Finale)

"Married at First Sight" season 20 (Reunion)

"The Woman in the Yard" (2025)

La Vuelta a España Stage 6

MLB - Game of the Day #151

MLB - San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:45 ET

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo"

"Noticias Telemundo Mediodía"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Access Hollywood" season 30

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" season 7

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 22

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