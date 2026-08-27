I tested the first 5K G-Sync Pulsar gaming monitor — 144Hz looks like 500Hz of clarity, and it ruined my home display

Super high-resolution monitors usually force you to compromise on motion clarity. Compared to lower-resolution esports panels, it’s simply next-to-impossible to push the same insane 500Hz+ refresh rates. That was until Nvidia found a way around that.

Enter the 5K AOC Agon Pro AGP327KG — the first of its kind armed with Team Green’s G-Sync Pulsar. I saw this technology at CES 2026 in some competitive-tier gaming monitors, but now it's in something with staggeringly high pixel density; to me, this is a game changer.

G-Sync Pulsar explained

(Image credit: Future)

What is G-Sync Pulsar? Good question! You’ve already got variable refresh rate and extreme low motion blur on deck, so what else does it do? Well, a simple way to explain it would be that Nvidia’s regulating the pulse of the monitor itself — specifically the backlight.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

To make an IPS monitor like this light up, you need a backlight strobing to illuminate the pixels. In normal screens, the whole backlight will strobe independently of what’s being shown on screen. That means that as the game moves, monitor backlight strobes may reveal pixels in mid-transition, which leads to the human eye perceiving blur.

(Image credit: Future)

G-Sync Pulsar brings variable-frequency strobing tied to the refresh rate, so the backlight strobe pulses in lock step with every game frame (also known as a scanout). That ensures a stable image with every pop of light, which gives you a crispier picture and the perception of higher motion clarity.

Previously, Pulsar was limited to smaller 27-inch 1440p panels, and in my time testing it, I was blown away by the tack-sharp definition of everything on screen. Slapping it on a 5K 144Hz monitor shows exactly what the tech can do when given the space to stretch its legs, and I’m floored by it.

The end result

Just like the smaller screens, there was a level of clarity that meant my eyes didn’t need to focus on specific subjects on-screen. It all jumped into focus in a significant way while playing Delta Force.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether it’s text clarity of the signs on the wall, the targets at a distance or the on-screen elements, the traditional blur I’d become used to just became all the more noticeable. So fair warning — this tech will turn you into a display snob hunting down the absolute peak of crispiness.

Some final extra nice bits

(Image credit: Future)

As for the Agon Pro itself, there are a few user-friendly things I wanted to shout out. First off, this is packed with I/O, including 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, 1x USB Type-C, a USB-B upstream and 3x USB-A. This has all the connectivity needed to be your central hub for your setup.

Second, there’s ambient adaptive tech such as a built-in light sensor that can automatically adjust both brightness and color temperature based on your room’s ambient lighting — nice touch for eye care and accuracy (especially with the deep contrast ratio of that glossy screen)!

Finally, there’s customizing the screen itself. There’s a joystick to get around the OSD menu, which can feel clunky. But thanks to that Nvidia tie-in, you can change some of the key settings in the Nvidia app without needing to fall out with a clunky menu.

We’re waiting on confirmed pricing and an official launch date, and given the high resolution and Pulsar inside, we should brace our wallets. But lowkey, this is looking set to be a belter of a monitor for your high-fidelity gaming needs.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.