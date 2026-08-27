Forget weekend deep cleaning: This 30-second daily bathroom hack saved my schedule

I hate cleaning my bathroom. Apart from it being a tiny space, it has so many challenges. Removing limescale, tackling mold, keeping my toilet hygienic, not to mention scrubbing the bathtub.

Most of my weekend is spent doing chores, including giving my bathroom a deep clean. If only there was a way to skip the weekend deep clean!

It turns out Amy Motroni @geniusmomhacks has got it sorted. Instead of wasting her Saturdays blitzing the bathroom, she’s already ahead of the game.

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All it takes is 30-seconds a day

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What’s her hack to bathroom cleaning success? Instead of spending precious weekend time, her secret hack is to hide some disinfectant wipes behind the toilet and do a quick wipe-down every day.

And she shares her bathroom cleaning hack in an Instagram post.

A post shared by Amy Motroni | Tidy & Functional Homes (@geniusmomhacks) A photo posted by on

Every day she takes a cleaning wipe and cleans over the toilet seat, base of the toilet, counter and sink.

When she started this routine a few years ago, she says, something crazy happened: “My bathrooms stopped getting gross enough to NEED those long weekly deep cleans. That tiny 30-second habit was saving me hours later.”

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Quick clean-ups for long-term gain

What’s more, it completely changed the way she now thinks about keeping up with her home. Rather than giving her bathroom a deep clean every weekend, she says that small, frequent clean-ups are the key.

“I don’t want to spend my weekends catching up on my house. I want tiny systems working throughout the week so there isn’t a giant mess waiting for me on Saturday,” says Motroni.

I’m going to start trying this daily 30-second cleaning hack in my bathroom to see if it really does save my schedule at the weekend.

How do you manage keeping on top of your home? Do you have small routines, like Motroni, that save you time? I’d love to know your cleaning hacks in the comments below.

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