How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 on SBS (It's free)

You can watch the Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 live on SBS, streaming for free, until its conclusion on Sunday, 15 June. The stream includes English commentary as Tadej Pogacar looks to hold onto the Yellow Jersey in this busy warm up for the Tour de France.

The Australian platform will show every twist and turn in what promises to be a thrilling week across France.



Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel will have aspirations of hitting back on Stage 2 which promises to be a hilly day.

Can you access SBS in the U.S., U.K. and Canada? Read on and we'll show you how to watch Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN for FREE.

How to watch Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 live streams for free

Cycling fans in Australia can watch the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné live for FREE on SBS on Demand.

You can sign into SBS via Google, Facebook or Apple accounts. Simply provide your birth year and gender and watch for free!

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Australia.

We watched the opening stage and the coverage was superb.

How to watch Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 live streams from anywhere

Although SBS is only available to Australian residents, those who are from Oz but visiting the likes of Australia, the U.S. and the U.K. can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get up to 70% off now!

It is really easy to watch, here's how.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another streaming service and watch the action.

SBS Q+A

What does SBS' coverage of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2025 include?

(Image credit: Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

SBS show full coverage of the action, with start times varying between 1:35 am and 2:35pm(AEST) each day on their standard SBS channel.

Pundits include Matt Keenan and Bridie O'Donnell to give you all the insight you need on the action.

Daily highlights are also provided if you have missed out on the day's ride as well as the action from last year if you want to reminisce about Primož Roglič's victory.

Remember. Use NordVPN if you're outside Australia on vacation.

What devices can I watch SBS on? Android phones and tablets (Android OS 5 and newer) Apple iPhones and iPads (iOS 12 or later) Chrome (latest two versions) Firefox (latest two versions) Safari (latest two versions) Mozilla (latest two versions) Apple TV (including Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD) Amazon Fire TV Android TV Chromecast (including Chromecast with Google TV) LG Smart TV (webOS 4 or higher) Foxtel iQ Freeview Fetch TV (Gen 3 or newer) Roku (including Roku 2, Roku 3, Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+ , Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Streambar) Hisense TV Mobile apps - download the 9Now app on your phone or tablet (iOS/Android).

Stages of the Critérium du Dauphiné 2025

* - Time Trial

Stage 2 | Monday June 9 | Premilhat-Issoire | 204.6km

Stage 3 | Tuesday June 10 | Brioude-Charantonnay | 207.2km

Stage 4 | Wednesday June 11 | Charmes-sur-Rhône-Saint-Péray | 17.4km*

Stage 5 | Thursday June 12 | Saint-Priest-Mâcon | 183km

Stage 6 | Friday June 13 | Valserhône-Combloux | 126.7km

Stage 7 | Saturday June 14 | Grand-Aigueblanche-Valmeinier1800 | 131.6km

Stage 8 | Sunday June 15 | Val-d'Arc-Plateau du Mont-Cenis | 133.3km

General Classification after Stage 1

Tadej Pogačar (SLO, UAE Team Emirates) – 4h 40' 02" (10" time bonus) Jonas Vingegaard (DEN, Team Visma-Lease A Bike) – +4" (6" time bonus) Mathieu van der Poel (NED, Alpecin-Deceuninck) – +6" (4" time bonus) Nils Politt (GER, UAE Team Emirates) – +9" (1" time bonus) Remco Evenepoel (BEL, Soudal Quick-Step) – +10" Jake Stewart (GBR, Israel-Premier Tech) – +10" Hugo Page (FRA, Intermarche-Wanty) – s.t. Bastien Tronchon (FRA, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) – s.t. Clément Venturini (FRA, Arkea-B&B Hotels) – s.t. Benjamin Thomas (FRA, Cofidis) – s.t.

More from Tom's Guide