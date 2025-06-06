How to watch Queen's: live stream HSBC Championship tennis from anywhere, seeds, schedule
For the first time in more than 50 years, a WTA 500 event will also take place in London
Queen's, one of the world's most popular grass court tennis tournaments, will this year feature some of the best players from both the ATP and WTA Tours. This is because for the first time in 50 years, the Queen’s Club Championships – officially titled the "HSBC Championship" for 2025 – will host a WTA 500 event as part of a blockbuster fortnight of tennis.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch Queen's live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
► Dates: June 7 — June 22
• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
• U.S. — Tennis Channel via Sling or Fubo
• AUS — beIN Sports
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
With the clay court season wrapping up at the French Open, attention now turns to one of the most iconic grass court events outside of Wimbledon. Viewed as the ideal way to prepare for the third major of the season, last year the men’s Queen's Club Championships was won by American Tommy Paul, who went on to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the first time in his career.
He’ll return to Queen’s this year to attempt to defend his title but will face a stern challenge as there is a stacked field that includes 2023 champion Carlos Alcaraz, in-form Italian Lorenzo Musetti and home hope Jack Draper.
The entry list for the women’s event is equally impressive. Australian Open champion Madison Keys will be the top seed but there are plenty of contenders for the title, including Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng, 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina and talented American Emma Navarro. Meanwhile, home hopes will rest on Katie Boulter and Emma Navarro.
It should be a thrilling two weeks of high-quality action, so check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Queen's live online from anywhere.
Watch Queen's Club tennis for FREE
Tennis fans in the U.K. are in luck as they will be able to watch all the action from Queen's – aka the HSBC Championships – for FREE. That is because the tournament will be shown across BBC TV and via its streaming service BBC iPlayer.
Just remember, you will need a valid TV license in order to watch the action on the BBC.
Watch Queen's Club Championships from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?
You can still watch 2025 Queen's Club Championships live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are. So it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in Australia and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select the U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the 2025 Queen's Club Championships.
Watch the 2025 Queen's Club Championships in U.S.A
Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2025 Queen's Club Championships live.
The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.
Sling TV offers two primary packages: Sling Orange and Sling Blue, both starting at $45.99 per month. The Sling Orange plan includes over 30 channels, featuring ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, making it ideal for sports enthusiasts. In contrast, the Sling Blue plan offers over 40 channels, including NBC and USA Network. To access the Tennis Channel for events like the HSBC Championships, you’ll need the Sports Extra add-on, which costs an additional $11 per month when added to either the Orange or Blue plan.
How to watch 2025 Queen's Club Championships live streams in the U.K.
As mentioned above, tennis fans in the U.K. can watch all of the action from the 2025 Queen's Club HSBC Championships for FREE via the BBC and its streaming service BBC iPlayer.
All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the 2025 HSBC Championships live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
How to watch Queen's live streams in Australia
At the time of writing, it has not been confirmed whether the 2025 Queen's Club Championships will be shown in Australia. However, in previous years, it has been on beIN Sports.
To access beIN sports you will have to pay $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the HSBC Championships.
2025 Queen's Club Championships men's seeds
The entry list is subject to change.
- Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)
- Taylor Fritz (USA)
- Jack Draper (GBR)
- Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)
- Alex de Minaur (AUS)
- Holger Rune (DEN)
- Tommy Paul (USA)
- Ben Shelton (USA)
- Frances Tiafoe (USA)
- Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)
2025 HSBC Championships women's seeds
- Madison Keys (USA)
- Qinwen Zheng (CHN)
- Emma Navarro (USA)
- Diana Shnaider
- Elena Rybakina (KAZ)
- Karolina Muchova (CZE)
- Petra Kvitova (CZE)
- Daria Kasatkina (AUS)
- Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)
- Amanda Anisimova (USA)
2025 Queen's Club Championships schedule
Monday 9 June
Women's singles first round
Tuesday 10 June
Women's singles first round
Wednesday 11 June
Women's singles second round
Thursday 12 June
Women's singles second round
Friday 13 June
Women's singles quarter-finals
Saturday 14 June
Women's singles semi-finals
Sunday 15 June
Women's singles final
Monday 16 June
Men's singles first round
Tuesday 17 June
Men's singles first round
Wednesday 18 June
Men's singles second round
Thursday 19 June
Men's singles second round
Friday 20 June
Men's singles quarter-finals
Saturday 21 June
Men's singles semi-finals
Sunday 22 June
Men's singles final
