Auburn vs Yale live stream 2024: How to watch the March Madness game online

Yale may have punched their ticket to March Madness 2024 in exhilarating fashion – a Matt Knowling buzzer-beater in the Ivy League championship game – but power conference opponents are a whole different beast. SEC tournament-winners Auburn had one of the highest scoring margins in the country this season, something that makes a mockery of their No.15 overall seeding.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Auburn vs Yale from anywhere with a VPN.

Auburn vs Yale live streams: TV schedule, dates The Auburn vs Yale live stream takes place on Friday, March 22.

► Time: 4:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. PT / 8:15 p.m. GMT / 7:15 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 23)

► U.S. — TNT (via Max, Sling TV or FuboTV)

► CAN — TSN+

► AUS — Kayo Sports (free trial)

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Tigers rank amongst the best in the nation for both 2-point and 3-point defense, conceding an average of 68.5 points per game through the regular season, while scoring 83.5. That's a whopping 15-point winning margin, and that SEC Tournament MVP Johni Broome is being mentioned in the same breath as Zach Edey shows how highly regarded Auburn's center is.

The Bulldogs play largely through their own big man, 7ft forward Danny Wolf, who's going to have to show his teeth if the East regional No.13 seeds are to stand a chance at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday.

The winning team will face either No.5-seeded San Diego State or No.12-seeded UAB in the Round of 32. Read on as we explain how to watch Auburn vs Yale live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch Auburn vs Yale in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Auburn vs Yale is being shown on TNT in the U.S., with tip-off set for 4:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 p.m. PT on Friday.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get every channel you need for March Madness through an OTT cable TV alternative. Games are split between TNT, TBS, TruTV and CBS.

Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now! Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sling TV is one of the best value option. TNT, TBS and TruTV are included in its Blue plan, with prices starting from $45/month and your first month half-price.

You can add CBS with a subscription to Paramount Plus Premium ($11.99 per month).

Together, those cost $56.99 per month – but only $34.49 for your first month – which is less than Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with live TV. We have more details on how to watch March Madness 2024 without cable at the best prices on our main event page.

You can get TNT, TBS and TruTV on the <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling TV Blue package. Sling Blue comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC (selected markets), ABC and Fox. New subscribers get 50% off their first month.

<a href="https://paramountplus.qflm.net/c/221109/175360/3065?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2F" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Paramount Plus with Showtime has your local CBS station's live feed. Its deep library includes "Survivor" and "Big Brother", as well as originals like "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/frasier-revival-release-date-and-time-how-to-watch-online" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">Frasier", "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/how-to-watch-1923-yellowstone-spinoff-online-release-date-and-time" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">1923" and "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/star-trek-strange-new-worlds-season-2-premiere-just-hit-youtube-and-its-free-to-watch" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">Star Trek: Strange New Worlds". The Showtime plan also comes with that network's shows, like "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/how-to-watch-billions-season-7-online-release-date-and-time" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">Billions" and "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/how-to-watch-yellowjackets-season-2-showtime-release-date-and-time#:~:text=After%20premiering%20in%20November%202021,deep%20in%20the%20Canadian%20wilderness." data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">Yellowjackets". Add it to Sling and you've got the final piece in the puzzle for all of your March Madness 2024 coverage.

<a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package and an all-in-one solution for March Madness 2024. The Pro Plan ($79.99 per month) gets you well over 100 channels including TNT, TBS, TruTV and CBS to bring all the games from the college basketball finals. And you can try it all out with <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo's 7-day free trial.

An even cheaper alternative for this year is HBO's streaming service Max with its B/R Sports Add-On, which is included for free during March Madness 2024 as a limited time offer.

The B/R Sports Add-On brings access to the games on TBS, TNT and TruTV. Max prices start at $9.99/month with ads, going to $15.99/month ad-free. Or there's a special on at the moment with 40% off if you pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for as little as $5.83 per month.

You'll still need Paramount Plus Premium for the CBS games but it means you can watch all of March Madness 2024 for the bargain basement price of $21.98. Not bad at all.

Lastly, for some customers, YouTubeTV is offering a free trial period which could allow people to watch March Madness 2024 for free. We have more on March Madness for cord-cutters right here.

Watch Auburn vs Yale from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your subscriptions?

You can still watch Auburn vs Yale live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for basketball fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try now with 71% off NordVPN in the spring sale

Can you watch Auburn vs Yale in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has the rights to NCAA basketball in the U.K., with games being shown on its Mix and Arena channels, but at the time of writing it doesn't look like Auburn vs Yale will be televised.

If you're desperate to tune in, you can still follow Auburn vs Yale live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. on Friday evening.

For general March Madness coverage, if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

Watch Auburn vs Yale in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, TSN is showing Auburn vs Yale, which tips off at 4:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 p.m. PT on Friday.

If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Watch Auburn vs Yale in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

ESPN via Foxtel has the rights to March Madness in Australia, though at the time of writing the network hasn't confirmed which games it will show.

The encouraging news is that Auburn vs Yale tips off at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, and the channel is scheduled to show a game at that time.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the NCAA basketball action, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the basketball on your Kayo account as if you were back home.