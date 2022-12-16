The Dutton family saga has another chapter in 1923, the latest Yellowstone prequel on Paramount Plus. The spinoff sees sees a different generation of Duttons — patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren) — running the ranch in the early 20th century.

1923 release date and time details 1923 premieres Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 a.m. ET.

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) with the 1-week free trial (opens in new tab), or see the first episode on the Paramount Network at 9:21 p.m. ET (via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab))

• U.K. — Watch on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) on Monday, Dec. 19

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The original Yellowstone series focuses on Kevin Costner's John Dutton III, the sixth-generation patriarch to oversee the large, prosperous ranch. He is carrying on a legacy started by ancestors James and Margaret Dutton, whose founding of the ranch is chronicled in the first Yellowstone prequel 1883.

Here, in 1923, James' brother Jacob takes the reins at the ranch during a time of extreme hardships, including breakneck Western expansion, pandemics, droughts, Prohibition and the looming Great Depression.

Here's what you need to watch 1923 online. Plus, check out the trailer:

How to watch 1923 online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere (though it's expanding) doesn't mean you need to miss 1923 if you've travelled somewhere where the service isn't accessible. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

(opens in new tab) Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

How to watch 1923 online in the U.S. (possibly for free)

Never signed up for Paramount Plus? Today's your lucky day. A 7-day Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) is a great way to check out the 1923 premiere, which is set for Sunday, December 18 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

Don't have Paramount Plus? The Paramount Network is also airing the 1923 premiere as a special preview later in the evening at 9 p.m. ET/PT after Yellowstone season 5 episode 7.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. The library includes Survivor, NCIS and Ghosts, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and South Park specials.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Right now, new subscribers can get the $10 off the first month of Sling (opens in new tab). Choose either the Orange or Blue plan ($40), then add on Comedy Extra ($6) to get Paramount Network.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) is a great live TV service. With the Pro Plan ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands, including Paramount Network.

How to watch 1923 online in Canada

Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is also available in Canada, and 1923 will start streaming on the service on Sunday, Dec. 18, starting at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

How to watch 1923 online in the U.K.

Brits can also try Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) with a seven-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year.

In the U.K., the Yellowstone prequel will stream the day after the U.S., so episode 1 will drop Monday, December 19.

With a VPN service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), you can watch 1923 online with the rest of us.

How to watch 1923 online in Australia

Much like Brits, Australians can watch 1923 online with Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) starting on Monday, Dec. 19.

Subsequent episodes will arrive on Mondays.