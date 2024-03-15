How to watch March Madness 2024 — live streams, TV channels, schedule

Like Christmas, your birthday and Thanksgiving rolled into one, nothing comes close to March Madness for basketball fans. Officially the NCAA basketball tournament, it's the greatest playoff tournament in sports, one that you can immerse yourself in like no other, whether you're supporting your college, your hometown team or just your bracket.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch March Madness 2024 from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Ahead of Selection Sunday, all expectations are that either the Purdue Boilermakers, UConn Huskies or Houston Cougars will be the the No.1 overall seed in the men's tournament. Last season's consensus National Player of the Year, Zach Edey, could feasibly go back-to-back, and yet the Purdue center may still end up playing second fiddle in the must-watch stakes to Caitlin Clark.

The generational Iowa Hawkeyes point guard has just broken Steph Curry's 3-pointer record and Pete Maravich's NCAA Division-I scoring record, and become the first Division I women's player in college history to hit 1,000 points in consecutive seasons.

Here's everything you need to know to watch March Madness 2024 online, plus the full schedule, TV channels and all the live stream information, with or without cable. Buckle up. You won't want to miss it!

Watch March Madness in the U.S.

The U.S. is the best place to watch March Madness 2024 because you're guaranteed to be able to stream every single game from the championship, with or without cable.

Below we have the March Madness TV schedule with all the channels you'll need for each round plus we'll have all your March Madness streaming options for those who've cut the cord or are looking to watch March Madness 2024 for as little as possible.

March Madness 2024 schedule – TV channels

This side of Selection Sunday, without the games and matchups official yet, we can currently only provide you with the skeleton of the March Madness 2024 schedule for TV. You can, at least be sure of which TV channels you'll need to watch each round.

A full cable package will have you covered for the lot but you can also stream all of those on cable replacement and streaming services.

March 17th: Selection Sunday – CBS

March 19th-20th: First Four – TruTV

March 21st-22nd: First Round – TBS, TNT, TruTV, CBS

March 23rd-24th: Second Round – TBS, TNT, TruTV, CBS

March 28th-29th: Sweet 16 – TBS, CBS

March 30th-31st: Elite Eight – TBS, CBS

April 6th: Final Four – TBS

April 8th: NCAA Championship Game – TBS

Watch March Madness 2024 live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., March Madness games are split between four networks: TBS, TNT, TruTV and CBS.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of the channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes TBS, TNT and TruTV included in its Blue plan, with prices starting from $45/month and your first month half-price.

You can add CBS with a subscription to Paramount Plus Premium ($11.99 per month). Together, those cost $56.99 per month – but only $34.49 for your first month – which is less than Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with live TV, and one of the cheapest and most reliable ways of watch all of March Madness 2024.

You can get TBS, TNT and TruTV on the <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling TV Blue package. Sling Blue comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC (selected markets), ABC and Fox. New subscribers get 50% off their first month.

<a href="https://paramountplus.qflm.net/c/221109/175360/3065?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2F" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Paramount Plus with Showtime has your local CBS station's live feed. Its deep library includes "Survivor" and "Big Brother", as well as originals like "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/frasier-revival-release-date-and-time-how-to-watch-online" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">Frasier", "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/how-to-watch-1923-yellowstone-spinoff-online-release-date-and-time" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">1923" and "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/star-trek-strange-new-worlds-season-2-premiere-just-hit-youtube-and-its-free-to-watch" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">Star Trek: Strange New Worlds". The Showtime plan also comes with that network's shows, like "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/how-to-watch-billions-season-7-online-release-date-and-time" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">Billions" and "<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/how-to-watch-yellowjackets-season-2-showtime-release-date-and-time#:~:text=After%20premiering%20in%20November%202021,deep%20in%20the%20Canadian%20wilderness." data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"">Yellowjackets". Add it to Sling and you've got the final piece in the puzzle for all of your March Madness 2024 coverage.

<a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package and an all-in-one solution for March Madness 2024. The Pro Plan ($79.99 per month) gets you well over 100 channels including TruTV, TBS, TNT and CBS to bring all the games from the college basketball finals. And you can try it all out with <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo's 7-day free trial.

An even cheaper alternative for this year is HBO's streaming service Max with its B/R Sports Add-On which is included for free during March Madness 2024 as a limited time offer.

The B/R Sports Add-On brings access to the games on TBS, TNT and TruTV. Max prices start at $9.99/month with ads, going to $15.99/month ad-free. Or there's a special on at the moment with 40% off if you pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for as little as $5.83 per month.

You'll still need Paramount Plus Premium for the CBS games but it means you can watch all of March Madness 2024 for the bargain basement price of $21.98. Not bad at all.

Lastly, for some customers, YouTubeTV is offering a free trial period which could allow people to watch March Madness 2024 for free. We have more on March Madness for cord-cutters right here.

Watch March Madness from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your subscriptions?

You can still watch March Madness live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try the 2-year plan for the best value

How to watch March Madness in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the right to March Madness live streams in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow March Madness live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch March Madness in Canada

TSN has the rights to show March Madness live streams in Canada.

If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Watch March Madness in Australia

Aussies will find March Madness live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing March Madness, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

When is March Madness 2024? The March Madness men's tournament 2024 runs from Tuesday, March 19 to Monday, April 8. The women's tournament starts on Wednesday, March 20 and ends on Sunday, April 7.

When does March Madness 2024 start? Technically, March Madness officially starts on Thursday, March 21, which is when the First Round of the men's tournament gets underway. However, we all know that the First Four mini-tournament on Tuesday, March 19 marks the start of play, and that the drama kicks off on Sunday, March 17, aka Selection Sunday.

When is Selection Sunday 2024 and how does it work? Selection Sunday is the day we find out which schools will actually get to compete for NCAA glory. 32 spots will go to the respective winners of each of the Division I postseason championships, with the rest to be determined by the selection committee, which also decides the seedings.

What are the March Madness dates 2024? March 19th-20th: First Four

March 21st-22nd: First Round

March 23rd-24th: Second Round

March 28th-29th: Sweet 16

March 30th-31st: Elite Eight

April 6th: Final Four

April 8th: NCAA Championship Game

How many teams are in March Madness each year? Of the 351 fully-fledged Division I basketball programs, only 64 can make it to the Big Dance. 60 teams – the 32 postseason championship winners and the 28 highest-rated teams according to the selection committee – qualify for the First Round. The remaining four spots are contested by eight further teams, by way of the sudden-death First Four mini tournament.

What are our March Madness predictions 2024? March Madness has a frustrating habit – or wonderful knack – of defying expectations. Only once in the 85-year history of the tournament have all four No.1 seeds made it to the Final Four. That happened in 2008. Yet the No.1 seeds are statistically the likeliest teams to lift the championship title. 24 No.1 seeds have gone on to win March Madness, compared to just five No.2 seeds, four No.3 seeds, and two No.4 seeds. Rather than trying to will a Cinderella team into existence, you're best off going with one of the four favorites, which stand to be the Huskies, Cougars, Boilermakers and one other program.

What are the March Madness locations for 2024? State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home to the NFL's Cardinals, will host the championship game and the Final Four stage of the tournament. Some of the other ultra-prestigious venues include the Celtics' TD Garden (East Regional semi-finals and finals), the Lakers' Crypto.com Arena (West Regionals), the Mavericks' American Airlines Center (South Regionals), and the Pistons' Little Caesars Arena (Midwest Regionals) There are 13 March Madness venues in total, the other eight are: University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, Washington

What are the March Madness odds for 2024? Ahead of Selection Sunday, either the UConn Huskies, Houston Cougars or Purdue Boilermakers are expected be the No.1 overall seed, therefore it's little surprise that they're each being hotly tipped by the bookmakers. DraftKings has UConn as the overall favorite at +475, followed by Houston at +600 and Purdue at +750. Montana State, Colgate, Boston College, UAB, Stetson, Longwood and Wagner are on the opposite end of the spectrum, at +100,000.

Where can I find a March Madness 2024 printable bracket? The NCAA will make a free March Madness printable bracket available here just as soon as the 2024 draw is unveiled. You'll be able to find a women's printable bracket here.

Where can I buy March Madness tickets 2024? The simplest way to purchase March Madness tickets is through the Ticketmaster website and, as you'd expect, they're extremely expensive. First Four tickets start at $50, while you'd have to stump up $199 minimum for the championship game. $9,788 wouldn't even get you a seat on Row A. That's how much you'd have to part with to pull up a pew one row back.

When is the women’s March Madness 2024? The 2024 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament runs concurrently with the men's, starting on Wednesday, March 20 and concluding on Sunday, April 7. ESPN has the broadcasting rights to the competition.

Who won March Madness 2023? Despite being unranked at the start of the season, and only making the cut as an at-large entry, the UConn Huskies won March Madness last year, beating the San Diego State Aztecs in the championship game.