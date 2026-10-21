Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth binge-watching this week (October 21-27)

Prime Video’s top 10 is always worth a look if you’re hunting for your next binge, but not every popular show deserves a spot on your watchlist. With so many options competing for your attention, I’ve picked out three titles that deserve a closer look this week, each offering something a little different from the usual streaming fare.

Whether you’re in the mood for a dark psychological drama, a swoon-worthy romance or an action-packed thriller, there’s something here to suit your tastes. The list includes a modern reimagining of Stephen King’s classic horror novel to a period romance built around a marriage of convenience and a military thriller returning for its second season, these are the three Prime Video shows I’d consider adding to my watchlist

This list is based on the Prime Video U.S. top 10 shows as of Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

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Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Carrie’

Carrie – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

One of the best shows I’ve watched this year has to be Mike Flanagan’s “Carrie,” a fresh take on Stephen King’s classic 1974 horror novel. The eight-episode format gives the story more room to breathe, allowing us to spend more time with Carrie and the people around her as her life starts to spiral out of control.

I also love how Flanagan brings the story into the modern world, with social media and the pressures of high school adding a new dimension to Carrie’s experiences. It’s a more character-driven take on a familiar story, and one I found surprisingly emotional as well as deeply unsettling.

Carrie White (Summer H. Howell) is a teenage girl raised in isolation by her fiercely protective mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). After her father’s sudden death, Carrie is forced to leave her sheltered life behind and navigate the unfamiliar world of public high school.

As she struggles to fit in, a horrible bullying incident spreads across her community through social media, drawing unwanted attention to her personal life. Meanwhile, Carrie begins discovering mysterious telekinetic abilities that allow her to move objects with her mind.

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Watch "Carrie" on Prime Video

‘Seeking Persephone’

🎬 SEEKING PERSEPHONE | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Seeking Persephone” is a four-episode Regency-era romantic drama based on Sarah M. Eden’s bestselling novel of the same name. The series follows a traditional period romance format, with sweeping country estates, candlelit ballrooms, elegant costumes and plenty of romantic tension.

Visually reminiscent of “Bridgerton,” “Pride & Prejudice” and “North & South,” the independently produced adaptation became a viral sensation on TikTok before landing on Peacock and Prime Video. Expect a slow-burning love story filled with emotional friction and a romance that takes its time to unfold.

Set in Regency-era England, “Seeking Persephone” follows Persephone Lancaster (Ryann Bailey), a young woman who agrees to marry Adam Boyce (Jake Stormoen), the mysterious and scarred Duke of Kielder, to save her family from financial ruin.

After the wedding, she moves into his imposing castle, where Adam keeps his new wife at a distance and makes it difficult for her to settle into her unfamiliar surroundings. However, Persephone gradually discovers glimpses of the man behind his intimidating reputation and hopes they can build a life together.

Watch "Seeking Persephone" on Prime Video

‘The Terminal List’

The Terminal List - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“The Terminal List” is back in the top 10 following the release of its second season, which arrives four years after the first. Based on Jack Carr’s novel “True Believer,” the new season expands the story across international locations.

The series once again delivers intense combat sequences, military operations and a revenge-driven storyline, making it a strong pick for fans of “Reacher” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” If you’re looking for a tense action-thriller to stream this weekend, this one deserves a spot on your watchlist. Plus, all eight episodes of the second season have dropped at once.

James Reece (Chris Pratt) is a Navy SEAL commander whose entire platoon is killed during a disastrous overseas mission. After returning home with conflicting memories of the operation, Reece begins investigating what happened and discovers evidence of a conspiracy.

When his wife and daughter are murdered, he sets out to track down those responsible, using the combat skills he has developed over nearly two decades of military service. In the new season, Reece embarks on a new mission that takes him across the globe, where he uncovers an international conspiracy connected to his family’s past.

Watch "The Terminal List" on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Carrie" (2026)

2. "Neagley" (2026)

3. "Reacher" (2022)

4. "The Rainmaker" (2025)

5. "Sterling Point" (2026)

6. "Off Campus" (2026)

7. "Blue Ridge" (2024)

8. "Seeking Persephone" (2026)

9. "Judy Justice" (2021)

10. "The Terminal List" (2022)

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